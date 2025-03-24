HeyGen logo

AI Slideshow Maker for Polished Presentation Videos in Minutes

Convert outlines, slides, or articles into professional slideshow videos with HeyGen. Our AI slideshow maker combines clean slide layouts, realistic voice overs, and automatic captions so you can publish training, sales, and course content without filming or complex editing. Produce on brand videos that inform, persuade, and scale.

Sales decks turned into shareable videos

Convert pitch decks into short videos that explain value, features, and next steps for prospects to watch on demand.

Training modules and onboarding

Turn SOPs and training slides into narrated lessons that new hires can watch and rewatch, improving retention and consistency.

Product announcements and feature demos

Publish quick feature walk throughs with callouts, screenshots, and voiceover to reduce support questions and speed adoption.

Conference talks and speaker previews

Create promo videos or recorded talks from slide decks to reach attendees before, during, and after events.

Course content and lesson summaries

Repurpose lesson slides into concise video modules ideal for LMS platforms, microlearning, and flipped classrooms.

Internal updates and executive messages

Share leadership updates as narrated slideshows that feel personal, clear, and easy to distribute across teams.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Slideshow Maker

HeyGen transforms static slides into engaging video presentations that keep attention and communicate clearly. Start with a PPT, an outline, or a blog post, then let AI build scenes, add narration, and apply consistent branding so your message lands every time.

Faster production, consistent quality

Spend minutes on a slide show instead of days. HeyGen automates scene timing, transitions, and captions while preserving your core content.

Presenter led clarity, minimal setup

Choose a realistic presenter or voiceover that matches your tone, add speaker notes or scripts, and generate a talking slide show ready for sharing.

Reuse and localize at scale

Duplicate projects, translate voiceovers and captions, or swap visuals to create localized versions without rebuilding from scratch.

Import slides, outlines, or URLs

Start from PPTX, Google Slides, a document, or a blog URL. HeyGen extracts headings and key points, then maps them into scenes ready for narration.

image to video

AI script generation and timing suggestions

Automatic summarization creates spoken friendly scripts and scene lengths, you can edit lines to match tone, or paste your own speaker notes.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Realistic presenters and multilingual voice overs

Choose from natural speaker avatars or generate voiceovers in many languages, with pacing and emphasis tuned for clear delivery.

Voice cloning

Branded templates, captions, and visual callouts

Apply brand colors, fonts, logos, captions, and animated callouts so every slide show looks consistent and polished.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Slideshow Maker

Create a finished slideshow video in four simple steps, with controls that keep the process fast and predictable.

Step 1

Upload or paste your content

Import a slide deck, upload a document, or paste a blog URL or outline to start the conversion.

Step 2

Review script and pacing

HeyGen proposes a short script and scene durations, edit lines or speaker notes to match your voice and audience.

Step 3

Choose presenter, visuals, and brand

Pick a presenter or voice, apply your brand kit, and add screenshots, icons, or stock visuals where needed.

Step 4

Generate and export

Render your slide show video, download platform ready files, or create localized versions with translated voiceovers and captions.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI slideshow maker?

An AI slideshow maker converts slide decks, outlines, or articles into narrated video presentations, combining spoken script, visuals, and captions into a single exportable video.

Do I need PowerPoint or design skills to use this?

No. HeyGen automates layout, timing, and narration. You can upload an existing PPTX, or paste text and let AI create a structured slide show.

Can I use my existing brand assets?

Yes. Apply your logo, colors, fonts, and templates so all generated videos match your brand guidelines.

What input formats are supported?

Common inputs include PPTX, Google Slides, DOCX, PDF, and plain text or URLs. You can also upload images and screenshots for supporting visuals.

Can I edit the AI generated script before creating the video?

Yes. HeyGen provides editable scripts and scene cards so you can refine wording, emphasis, and calls to action before rendering.

Which languages are available for voice overs?

HeyGen supports many languages for narration and captions. You can create localized versions by switching language settings and regenerating voiceovers.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

