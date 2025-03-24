Convert outlines, slides, or articles into professional slideshow videos with HeyGen. Our AI slideshow maker combines clean slide layouts, realistic voice overs, and automatic captions so you can publish training, sales, and course content without filming or complex editing. Produce on brand videos that inform, persuade, and scale.
Convert pitch decks into short videos that explain value, features, and next steps for prospects to watch on demand.
Turn SOPs and training slides into narrated lessons that new hires can watch and rewatch, improving retention and consistency.
Publish quick feature walk throughs with callouts, screenshots, and voiceover to reduce support questions and speed adoption.
Create promo videos or recorded talks from slide decks to reach attendees before, during, and after events.
Repurpose lesson slides into concise video modules ideal for LMS platforms, microlearning, and flipped classrooms.
Share leadership updates as narrated slideshows that feel personal, clear, and easy to distribute across teams.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Slideshow Maker
HeyGen transforms static slides into engaging video presentations that keep attention and communicate clearly. Start with a PPT, an outline, or a blog post, then let AI build scenes, add narration, and apply consistent branding so your message lands every time.
Spend minutes on a slide show instead of days. HeyGen automates scene timing, transitions, and captions while preserving your core content.
Choose a realistic presenter or voiceover that matches your tone, add speaker notes or scripts, and generate a talking slide show ready for sharing.
Duplicate projects, translate voiceovers and captions, or swap visuals to create localized versions without rebuilding from scratch.
Import slides, outlines, or URLs
Start from PPTX, Google Slides, a document, or a blog URL. HeyGen extracts headings and key points, then maps them into scenes ready for narration.
AI script generation and timing suggestions
Automatic summarization creates spoken friendly scripts and scene lengths, you can edit lines to match tone, or paste your own speaker notes.
Realistic presenters and multilingual voice overs
Choose from natural speaker avatars or generate voiceovers in many languages, with pacing and emphasis tuned for clear delivery.
Branded templates, captions, and visual callouts
Apply brand colors, fonts, logos, captions, and animated callouts so every slide show looks consistent and polished.
How to Use the AI Slideshow Maker
Create a finished slideshow video in four simple steps, with controls that keep the process fast and predictable.
Import a slide deck, upload a document, or paste a blog URL or outline to start the conversion.
HeyGen proposes a short script and scene durations, edit lines or speaker notes to match your voice and audience.
Pick a presenter or voice, apply your brand kit, and add screenshots, icons, or stock visuals where needed.
Render your slide show video, download platform ready files, or create localized versions with translated voiceovers and captions.
An AI slideshow maker converts slide decks, outlines, or articles into narrated video presentations, combining spoken script, visuals, and captions into a single exportable video.
No. HeyGen automates layout, timing, and narration. You can upload an existing PPTX, or paste text and let AI create a structured slide show.
Yes. Apply your logo, colors, fonts, and templates so all generated videos match your brand guidelines.
Common inputs include PPTX, Google Slides, DOCX, PDF, and plain text or URLs. You can also upload images and screenshots for supporting visuals.
Yes. HeyGen provides editable scripts and scene cards so you can refine wording, emphasis, and calls to action before rendering.
HeyGen supports many languages for narration and captions. You can create localized versions by switching language settings and regenerating voiceovers.
