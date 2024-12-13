AI Video Creation
Want to optimize your video content?
HeyGen’s Repurpose Video tool allows you to adapt your videos for various platforms and audiences. By repurposing video, you can expand its value and reach. Whether converting long-form videos into bite-sized clips or creating tailored versions for different social media platforms, this approach boosts engagement and visibility.
By leveraging the benefits of repurposing content, your strategy not only enhances the value of your material but also significantly optimizes engagement opportunities. With HeyGen, the process for repurposing videos is efficient and straightforward. Our platform lets you trim, re-edit, and modify your videos for different formats, ensuring your messaging remains fresh and appealing across all channels.
Best Practices for Repurposing Videos
Deliver the best impact from your repurposed content by following these essential tips:
- Know Your Platform: Tailor your videos to suit the specifications and audience preferences of each platform.
- Trim for Impact: Edit long videos into shorter, more digestible clips that hold attention.
- Update CTAs: Adjust call-to-actions (CTAs) to fit the purpose and format of the repurposed video.
- Experiment with Formats: Use repurposing to create diverse formats such as GIFs, reels, or stories for better engagement.
Boosting Reach with Repurposed Videos
Repurposing video contributes to extending the lifespan of your content. This strategy unlocks new engagement opportunities, including increased reach and audience engagement. By adapting your content for varying platforms or purposes, you enhance its reach, boost audience retention, and make sure your messages resonate.
HeyGen simplifies the video repurposing process, making it efficient and high-quality. Our platform offers the necessary tools to adapt your videos across different channels, ensuring your audience stays engaged and your content achieves peak performance.
How It works?
Trim, Resize & Repurpose Your Videos in 4 Easy Steps
Utilize AI-powered Instant Highlight to quickly identify and share the best parts of your content.
Step 2
Upload Your Video or Paste a Link
Simply upload your long-form video file or paste a public URL. Our video AI generator supports common formats and links. Start doing it for free.
Repurpose Video FAQs
What does "Repurpose Video" do?
It enables you to take existing long-form content—webinars, trainings, tutorials—and automatically trim, crop, and reformat it into shorter clips optimized for different platforms (e.g., 9:16 for Reels, 1:1 for Instagram).
What AI features are included?
It offers automatic scene detection, caption generation, resizing for social ratios, and suggested cuts fueled by AI to save editing time.
Can I customize branding or captions?
Yes. You can add your logo, select fonts/colors for subtitles, and tweak text placement before exporting.
How many clips can I create per video?
There’s no fixed limit—trim and export as many segments as needed. Ideal for building a library of bite-sized content.
Is the output quality maintained?
Yes. Clips are output in high resolution (up to 1080p or 4K), with aspect ratios tailored to each platform.