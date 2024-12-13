Video Template Library for Business Template

Transform your business videos with HeyGen's AI-powered templates in minutes.

hero image
BusinessCategory
Video TemplatesTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

HeyGen's Video Template Library for Business empowers marketers, HR teams, trainers, sales leaders, and customer success managers to create professional videos effortlessly. Replace expensive agencies and save time with our AI-driven tools that enhance engagement and deliver impactful messages.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Customizable Templates, Instant Video Creation


What's Included:

Our library includes a wide range of business video templates, from intros to full presentations, all customizable to fit your brand. Leverage AI avatars, voiceovers, and captions to create engaging content that resonates with your audience.

Use Cases

Engaging Training Videos
Create scripted training videos with AI avatars and branded scenes. Perfect for HR teams looking to scale training without extra cost, ensuring consistent and engaging learning experiences.
Dynamic Sales Pitches
Turn scripts into compelling sales videos using lifelike AI avatars. Sales leaders can deliver personalized pitches that captivate prospects and drive conversions.
Customer Success Stories
Showcase customer success stories with customizable video templates. Customer success managers can highlight key achievements and build trust with potential clients.
YouTube Content Creation
Build YouTube-ready videos from text with intros and captions. Marketers can quickly produce content that boosts brand visibility and engagement on social media.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars. This feature helps personalize your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Customize Your Design
Tailor video templates to match your brand's look and feel. Use HeyGen's creative work tools to ensure every video aligns with your brand identity.
Utilize AI Voiceovers
Add high-quality AI voiceovers in multiple languages. This enhances accessibility and ensures your message reaches a global audience effectively.
Optimize for Engagement
Incorporate captions and subtitles to boost viewer engagement. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator makes it easy to add accurate, on-screen text.

Recommended Templates

video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Staff Training Content Template
template previewtemplate preview
Script to Video Generation Template
template previewtemplate preview
Facility Tour Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Employee Onboarding Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Dental Practice Promo Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
AI Presentation Tool Template
template previewtemplate preview
Job Posting Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Best Digital Storytelling Platform Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Motivation Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen save my business time?

HeyGen's AI tools allow you to create professional videos in minutes, eliminating the need for lengthy production processes and reducing reliance on expensive agencies.

What types of video templates are available?

HeyGen offers a variety of business video templates, including intros, training videos, sales pitches, and more, all customizable to fit your specific needs.

Can I use HeyGen for YouTube videos?

Yes, HeyGen's AI YouTube Video Generator helps you create YouTube-ready videos with intros, captions, and export presets, making it easy to enhance your online presence.

Is there a watermark on HeyGen videos?

No, HeyGen's Free AI Video Generator allows you to create short AI videos from text online without watermarks, ensuring a professional finish.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo