Text to Video Software Template

Transform text into engaging videos effortlessly with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.

hero image
MarketingCategory
AI VideoTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Unlock the power of AI to convert your text into captivating videos with HeyGen. Our template empowers marketers, HR teams, trainers, and sales leaders to create professional videos in minutes, without the need for expensive agencies. Experience the transformation from static text to dynamic video content that captures attention and drives engagement.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Voice Cloning, Multilingual Support, Video Templates


What's Included:

HeyGen's template includes AI avatars to personalize your message, voice cloning for authentic narration, multilingual support to reach global audiences, and customizable video templates to streamline your creative process.

Use Cases

Engage Social Media
Marketers can convert text into eye-catching videos for social media, boosting engagement and reach. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create shareable content that stands out in feeds.
Streamline Training
HR teams and trainers can transform training materials into interactive videos, enhancing learning and retention. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers bring scripts to life, making training more effective.
Enhance Sales Pitches
Sales leaders can turn pitches into compelling video presentations, capturing prospects' attention. HeyGen's customizable templates ensure your message is delivered with impact and clarity.
Create Customer Success Stories
Customer success managers can showcase testimonials and case studies through engaging videos. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow for quick and professional video creation, highlighting customer achievements.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars. Choose from a variety of looks to match your brand and connect with your audience on a personal level.
Utilize Voice Cloning
Clone approved voices to maintain consistency across multilingual content. HeyGen's voice cloning ensures your message is delivered authentically in any language.
Customize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's ready-made templates and customize them to fit your brand. This saves time and ensures your videos are always on-brand and professional.
Optimize for Social Media
Use HeyGen's tools to resize and format videos for different social platforms. This ensures your content looks great and performs well, no matter where it's shared.

Recommended Templates

video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Staff Training Content Template
template previewtemplate preview
Script to Video Generation Template
template previewtemplate preview
Facility Tour Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Employee Onboarding Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Dental Practice Promo Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
AI Presentation Tool Template
template previewtemplate preview
Job Posting Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Best Digital Storytelling Platform Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Motivation Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen convert text to video?

HeyGen uses AI to transform text into videos by integrating AI avatars, voiceovers, and customizable templates. This process is quick and requires no technical expertise.

Is HeyGen's text to video software free?

Yes, HeyGen offers a free AI video generator that allows you to create short videos from text without watermarks, making it accessible for all users.

Can I create multilingual videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen supports multilingual video creation, allowing you to reach a global audience with accurate translations and voiceovers in multiple languages.

What export formats does HeyGen support?

HeyGen supports various export formats, ensuring your videos are compatible with different platforms and devices. This flexibility makes sharing and publishing seamless.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo