Transform your text into engaging explainer videos effortlessly with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.
MarketingCategory
Explainer VideoTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Unlock the power of HeyGen's Text to Explainer Video Software Template to create captivating videos that communicate your message clearly and effectively. Designed for marketers, HR teams, trainers, sales leaders, and customer success managers, this template empowers you to produce professional-quality explainer videos in minutes, without the need for expensive agencies or complex software.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, Voiceovers, Video Templates, Customization Options
What's Included:
With HeyGen, you get access to a suite of AI-driven tools that simplify video creation. Use AI avatars to put a face to your message, add voiceovers in multiple languages, and choose from a variety of video templates to match your branding strategy. Customize every aspect of your video, from animation options to script integration, ensuring your content is both engaging and on-brand.
Use Cases
Marketing Campaigns
Marketers can leverage HeyGen to create compelling explainer videos that boost engagement and drive conversions. With AI-powered tools, transform your marketing messages into visually appealing content that resonates with your audience.
Employee Training
HR teams can streamline training processes by creating informative explainer videos. HeyGen's AI Training Videos tool allows you to produce scripted content with avatars and captions, making learning accessible and engaging.
Sales Presentations
Sales leaders can enhance their pitches with dynamic explainer videos. Use HeyGen's AI Spokesperson to turn scripts into engaging presentations that capture attention and convey your value proposition effectively.
Customer Support
Customer success managers can improve support with clear, concise explainer videos. HeyGen's AI Video Generator helps you create content that addresses common queries, reducing support time and enhancing customer satisfaction.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars. Choose from a variety of lifelike options to humanize your content and connect with your audience on a personal level.
Utilize Voiceovers
Enhance your videos with high-quality AI voiceovers. Select from multiple languages and tones to ensure your message is delivered clearly and effectively to diverse audiences.
Customize with Templates
Start with HeyGen's video templates to save time and maintain brand consistency. Customize scenes, animations, and text to align with your branding strategy effortlessly.
Optimize for Engagement
Use HeyGen's animation options and captions to make your videos more engaging. Keep your audience's attention with dynamic visuals and clear, concise messaging.
With HeyGen, you can create explainer videos in minutes using AI-powered tools. Simply input your script, choose an avatar, and customize your video with templates and voiceovers.
What customization options are available?
HeyGen offers extensive customization options, including AI avatars, voiceovers, animation styles, and video templates. Tailor every aspect of your video to fit your brand and message.
Can I use HeyGen for free?
Yes, HeyGen offers a free plan that allows you to create short AI videos without watermarks. Upgrade to access more features and capabilities for professional video production.
How does HeyGen improve video engagement?
HeyGen enhances video engagement by providing tools like AI avatars, voiceovers, and animation options. These features help create visually appealing and interactive content that captures audience attention.