Create engaging explainer videos in minutes with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.
MarketingCategory
Explainer VideoTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Transform your communication strategy with HeyGen's Online Explainer Video Creator Template. Designed for marketers, HR teams, trainers, and sales leaders, this template empowers you to craft compelling explainer videos that captivate and inform. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to a streamlined, efficient video creation process that enhances brand consistency and engagement.
Key Features Include:
AI avatars, drag-and-drop video editor, brandable video scenes, AI voiceovers, and video templates.
What's Included:
With HeyGen, you get access to a suite of powerful tools including AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, and AI Voice Actor. These features ensure your videos are not only professional but also personalized and on-brand.
Use Cases
Marketing Campaigns
Boost your marketing efforts with engaging explainer videos that highlight your product's unique features. HeyGen's AI tools ensure brand consistency and save you time, allowing you to focus on strategy rather than production.
Employee Training
Create effective micro-learning videos that enhance employee understanding and retention. With HeyGen's AI Training Videos, you can produce informative content quickly, ensuring your team is always up-to-date.
Sales Presentations
Elevate your sales pitches with dynamic explainer videos that clearly communicate your value proposition. HeyGen's AI Spokesperson and brandable video scenes make your presentations memorable and impactful.
Customer Support
Enhance your customer support with explainer videos that address common queries and issues. HeyGen's AI Voice Actor and Subtitle Generator ensure clarity and accessibility for all viewers.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with HeyGen's AI avatars. This feature adds a personal touch to your videos, increasing viewer engagement and trust.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's ready-made video templates to save time and maintain brand consistency. Customize them to fit your specific needs and message.
Incorporate Voiceovers
Add high-quality AI voiceovers to your videos for a professional finish. HeyGen offers diverse voice options to match your brand's tone and style.
Ensure Brand Consistency
Use HeyGen's brandable video scenes to keep your videos aligned with your corporate identity. This consistency strengthens brand recognition and trust.
With HeyGen's drag-and-drop video editor and AI-powered tools, you can create professional explainer videos in minutes. Our templates and AI avatars streamline the process, saving you time and effort.
What makes HeyGen different from other tools?
HeyGen offers a unique combination of AI capabilities, including AI avatars, voiceovers, and brandable scenes, all designed to enhance engagement and maintain brand consistency without the need for expensive agencies.
Can I customize the video templates?
Absolutely! HeyGen's video templates are fully customizable, allowing you to tailor each video to your specific needs while ensuring brand consistency and professional quality.
How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency?
HeyGen provides brandable video scenes and customizable templates that align with your corporate identity, ensuring every video you create is consistent with your brand's look and feel.