Transform onboarding with engaging, branded videos in minutes using HeyGen.
OnboardingCategory
OrientationTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome your new hires with a dynamic and engaging orientation video solution. HeyGen's template empowers you to create professional, branded onboarding videos that captivate and inform. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to seamless, in-house video production. With HeyGen, you can enhance employee engagement, ensure information retention, and foster a strong company culture—all in just minutes.
Key Features Include:
AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Captions Generator
What's Included:
This template includes AI-generated avatars, customizable scripts, branded scenes, and automated captions to create a comprehensive onboarding experience. Seamlessly integrate with your HR tools and deliver interactive learning content that resonates with new employees.
Use Cases
Engage New Employees
Create captivating new hire orientation videos that boost employee engagement from day one. HeyGen's AI tools ensure your message is clear and memorable, fostering a positive first impression.
Streamline Onboarding
Reduce onboarding time with automated video workflows. HeyGen's seamless integrations with HR tools make it easy to deliver consistent, high-quality content across your organization.
Enhance Information Retention
Use interactive learning elements in your videos to improve information retention. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create engaging content that sticks with your employees.
Promote Company Culture
Showcase your company culture through branded video content. HeyGen's tools help you craft videos that reflect your values and mission, making new hires feel at home.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars. They add a personal touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for new hires.
Integrate HR Tools
Ensure seamless onboarding by integrating HeyGen with your existing HR tools. This streamlines the process and ensures consistent delivery of your orientation content.
Use Interactive Elements
Incorporate interactive learning elements to keep new hires engaged. HeyGen's tools allow you to add quizzes and feedback loops to enhance learning.
Customize Branded Content
Maintain brand consistency by customizing your video content with HeyGen's editing tools. Use your brand's fonts, colors, and logos to create a cohesive look.