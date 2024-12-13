About this template

Welcome your new hires with a dynamic and engaging orientation video solution. HeyGen's template empowers you to create professional, branded onboarding videos that captivate and inform. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to seamless, in-house video production. With HeyGen, you can enhance employee engagement, ensure information retention, and foster a strong company culture—all in just minutes.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Captions Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI-generated avatars, customizable scripts, branded scenes, and automated captions to create a comprehensive onboarding experience. Seamlessly integrate with your HR tools and deliver interactive learning content that resonates with new employees.

Use Cases Engage New Employees Create captivating new hire orientation videos that boost employee engagement from day one. HeyGen's AI tools ensure your message is clear and memorable, fostering a positive first impression. Streamline Onboarding Reduce onboarding time with automated video workflows. HeyGen's seamless integrations with HR tools make it easy to deliver consistent, high-quality content across your organization. Enhance Information Retention Use interactive learning elements in your videos to improve information retention. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create engaging content that sticks with your employees. Promote Company Culture Showcase your company culture through branded video content. HeyGen's tools help you craft videos that reflect your values and mission, making new hires feel at home.