About this template

Transform your brand's media presence with HeyGen's Media Kit Video Template. Designed for marketers, HR teams, and sales leaders, this template empowers you to create professional, engaging media kits effortlessly. Say goodbye to expensive agencies and hello to increased engagement and brand consistency.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Text to Video, AI Voice Actor, Subtitle Generator



‍What's Included:

Our Media Kit Video Template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars, and voiceovers to bring your brand story to life. Easily add captions and subtitles for accessibility and engagement, and export your media kit in high-resolution PDF for professional printing.

Use Cases Brand Storytelling Marketers can craft compelling brand narratives using AI avatars and voiceovers, ensuring a consistent and engaging message that resonates with audiences and enhances brand identity. HR Recruitment HR teams can create dynamic recruitment media kits that showcase company culture and values, attracting top talent with personalized, engaging content. Sales Presentations Sales leaders can develop persuasive media kits that highlight product benefits and customer testimonials, driving conversions and building trust with potential clients. Customer Success Customer success managers can produce informative media kits that educate clients on product features and updates, enhancing customer satisfaction and retention.