About this template

Transform your brand's media presence with HeyGen's Media Kit Video Template. Designed for marketers, HR teams, and sales leaders, this template empowers you to create professional, engaging media kits effortlessly. Say goodbye to expensive agencies and hello to increased engagement and brand consistency.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Text to Video, AI Voice Actor, Subtitle Generator


What's Included:

Our Media Kit Video Template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars, and voiceovers to bring your brand story to life. Easily add captions and subtitles for accessibility and engagement, and export your media kit in high-resolution PDF for professional printing.

Use Cases

Brand Storytelling
Marketers can craft compelling brand narratives using AI avatars and voiceovers, ensuring a consistent and engaging message that resonates with audiences and enhances brand identity.
HR Recruitment
HR teams can create dynamic recruitment media kits that showcase company culture and values, attracting top talent with personalized, engaging content.
Sales Presentations
Sales leaders can develop persuasive media kits that highlight product benefits and customer testimonials, driving conversions and building trust with potential clients.
Customer Success
Customer success managers can produce informative media kits that educate clients on product features and updates, enhancing customer satisfaction and retention.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your media kits, making your message more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Customize for Consistency
Ensure brand consistency by customizing templates with your brand assets, including logos, colors, and fonts, for a professional look.
Incorporate Subtitles
Enhance accessibility and engagement by adding subtitles to your media kits, ensuring your message reaches a wider audience.
Optimize for Printing
Export your media kits as high-resolution PDFs for professional printing, ensuring your materials look polished and impressive.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I customize the media kit template?

With HeyGen, you can easily customize media kit templates by adding your brand assets, such as logos, colors, and fonts. Use AI avatars and voiceovers to personalize your message and ensure brand consistency.

What formats can I export my media kit in?

HeyGen allows you to export your media kit in high-resolution PDF format, perfect for professional printing and sharing digitally with stakeholders.

Can I add subtitles to my media kit videos?

Yes, HeyGen's Subtitle Generator enables you to add accurate subtitles to your media kit videos, enhancing accessibility and engagement for all viewers.

How does HeyGen improve media kit creation?

HeyGen streamlines media kit creation by offering AI-powered tools like avatars, voiceovers, and text-to-video capabilities, saving time and reducing the need for expensive agencies.

