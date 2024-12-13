HR New Employee Orientation Video Template

Create engaging orientation videos in minutes with HeyGen's AI tools.

hero image
HRCategory
Employee OnboardingTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Welcome new hires with a dynamic and informative orientation video using HeyGen's AI-powered tools. Our template helps you craft a compelling introduction to your company culture, core values, and onboarding process, ensuring every new employee feels informed and inspired from day one.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Scripted Scenes, Multilingual Voiceovers


What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, and multilingual voiceover options to ensure your orientation video resonates with a diverse workforce. Easily integrate your company's core values and culture into a seamless video experience.

Use Cases

Engage New Hires
Capture the attention of new employees with a visually appealing and informative orientation video. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create a video that highlights your company's culture and values, ensuring a memorable first impression.
Streamline Onboarding
Simplify the onboarding process by providing new hires with a comprehensive video that covers essential information. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create a consistent and engaging onboarding experience without the need for expensive production resources.
Remote Onboarding
Facilitate remote onboarding with videos that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. HeyGen's AI tools enable you to create videos that are easily shareable and accessible, ensuring all employees receive the same high-quality introduction to your company.
Highlight Company Culture
Showcase your company's unique culture and values through engaging video content. With HeyGen, you can create videos that reflect your brand's personality and ethos, helping new hires feel connected and aligned with your mission from the start.

Tips and best practises

Use AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with HeyGen's AI avatars. This feature helps personalize your orientation video, making it more relatable and engaging for new employees.
Incorporate Core Values
Ensure your company's core values are front and center in your orientation video. Use HeyGen's script templates to seamlessly integrate these values into your content.
Leverage Multilingual Options
Reach a global audience by utilizing HeyGen's multilingual voiceover capabilities. This ensures your orientation video is accessible and inclusive for all employees.
Optimize for Engagement
Enhance viewer engagement by adding captions and interactive elements. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator makes it easy to include accurate subtitles, improving accessibility and retention.

Recommended Templates

video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Staff Training Content Template
template previewtemplate preview
Script to Video Generation Template
template previewtemplate preview
Facility Tour Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Employee Onboarding Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Dental Practice Promo Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
AI Presentation Tool Template
template previewtemplate preview
Job Posting Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Best Digital Storytelling Platform Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Motivation Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create an engaging orientation video?

With HeyGen, you can use AI avatars and scripted scenes to create a dynamic and engaging orientation video. Our tools simplify the process, allowing you to focus on delivering impactful content.

What tools does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides a range of AI tools, including AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and Free Text to Video Generator, to help you create professional-quality videos quickly and easily.

Can I create videos for remote onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen's tools are perfect for remote onboarding. You can create videos that are easily shareable and accessible, ensuring all employees receive the same high-quality introduction to your company.

How do I highlight company culture in my video?

Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to create videos that reflect your brand's personality and ethos. Incorporate your company's core values and culture into the video to help new hires feel connected and aligned with your mission.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo