Create engaging orientation videos in minutes with HeyGen's AI tools.
HRCategory
Employee OnboardingTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome new hires with a dynamic and informative orientation video using HeyGen's AI-powered tools. Our template helps you craft a compelling introduction to your company culture, core values, and onboarding process, ensuring every new employee feels informed and inspired from day one.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, Scripted Scenes, Multilingual Voiceovers
What's Included:
This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, and multilingual voiceover options to ensure your orientation video resonates with a diverse workforce. Easily integrate your company's core values and culture into a seamless video experience.
Use Cases
Engage New Hires
Capture the attention of new employees with a visually appealing and informative orientation video. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create a video that highlights your company's culture and values, ensuring a memorable first impression.
Streamline Onboarding
Simplify the onboarding process by providing new hires with a comprehensive video that covers essential information. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create a consistent and engaging onboarding experience without the need for expensive production resources.
Remote Onboarding
Facilitate remote onboarding with videos that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. HeyGen's AI tools enable you to create videos that are easily shareable and accessible, ensuring all employees receive the same high-quality introduction to your company.
Highlight Company Culture
Showcase your company's unique culture and values through engaging video content. With HeyGen, you can create videos that reflect your brand's personality and ethos, helping new hires feel connected and aligned with your mission from the start.
Tips and best practises
Use AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with HeyGen's AI avatars. This feature helps personalize your orientation video, making it more relatable and engaging for new employees.
Incorporate Core Values
Ensure your company's core values are front and center in your orientation video. Use HeyGen's script templates to seamlessly integrate these values into your content.
Leverage Multilingual Options
Reach a global audience by utilizing HeyGen's multilingual voiceover capabilities. This ensures your orientation video is accessible and inclusive for all employees.
Optimize for Engagement
Enhance viewer engagement by adding captions and interactive elements. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator makes it easy to include accurate subtitles, improving accessibility and retention.
With HeyGen, you can use AI avatars and scripted scenes to create a dynamic and engaging orientation video. Our tools simplify the process, allowing you to focus on delivering impactful content.
What tools does HeyGen offer for video creation?
HeyGen provides a range of AI tools, including AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and Free Text to Video Generator, to help you create professional-quality videos quickly and easily.
Can I create videos for remote onboarding?
Yes, HeyGen's tools are perfect for remote onboarding. You can create videos that are easily shareable and accessible, ensuring all employees receive the same high-quality introduction to your company.
How do I highlight company culture in my video?
Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to create videos that reflect your brand's personality and ethos. Incorporate your company's core values and culture into the video to help new hires feel connected and aligned with your mission.