Welcome new hires with a dynamic and informative orientation video using HeyGen's AI-powered tools. Our template helps you craft a compelling introduction to your company culture, core values, and onboarding process, ensuring every new employee feels informed and inspired from day one.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Scripted Scenes, Multilingual Voiceovers



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, and multilingual voiceover options to ensure your orientation video resonates with a diverse workforce. Easily integrate your company's core values and culture into a seamless video experience.

Use Cases Engage New Hires Capture the attention of new employees with a visually appealing and informative orientation video. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create a video that highlights your company's culture and values, ensuring a memorable first impression. Streamline Onboarding Simplify the onboarding process by providing new hires with a comprehensive video that covers essential information. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create a consistent and engaging onboarding experience without the need for expensive production resources. Remote Onboarding Facilitate remote onboarding with videos that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. HeyGen's AI tools enable you to create videos that are easily shareable and accessible, ensuring all employees receive the same high-quality introduction to your company. Highlight Company Culture Showcase your company's unique culture and values through engaging video content. With HeyGen, you can create videos that reflect your brand's personality and ethos, helping new hires feel connected and aligned with your mission from the start.