About this template

Transform your holiday greetings with HeyGen's Holiday Card Video Template. Say goodbye to generic cards and hello to personalized, engaging video messages that capture the festive spirit. Whether you're reaching out to clients, colleagues, or loved ones, our template makes it easy to create memorable video greetings that stand out.



‍Key Features Include:

Personalized AI Avatars, Music Sync, Social Media Sharing



‍What's Included:

Our template includes customizable scenes, festive designs, and AI-generated voiceovers to bring your holiday message to life. Easily add animations, sync with your favorite holiday tunes, and share across social media or via email.

Use Cases Client Holiday Greetings Delight your clients with personalized holiday video greetings. Use HeyGen's AI tools to create engaging messages that strengthen client relationships and showcase your brand's creativity. Team Appreciation Videos Show your team how much you value them with a festive video message. HeyGen's templates make it easy to create heartfelt videos that boost morale and foster a sense of community. Social Media Holiday Campaigns Capture attention on social media with eye-catching holiday video cards. HeyGen's tools help you create shareable content that increases engagement and spreads holiday cheer. Family and Friends Greetings Send personalized holiday wishes to family and friends with ease. HeyGen's user-friendly platform allows you to create warm, memorable video messages that everyone will love.