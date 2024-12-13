Holiday Card Video Template

Create stunning holiday video cards in minutes with HeyGen's AI-powered templates.

hero image
MarketingCategory
Holiday GreetingsTemplate
2025-10-15Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Transform your holiday greetings with HeyGen's Holiday Card Video Template. Say goodbye to generic cards and hello to personalized, engaging video messages that capture the festive spirit. Whether you're reaching out to clients, colleagues, or loved ones, our template makes it easy to create memorable video greetings that stand out.


Key Features Include:

Personalized AI Avatars, Music Sync, Social Media Sharing


What's Included:

Our template includes customizable scenes, festive designs, and AI-generated voiceovers to bring your holiday message to life. Easily add animations, sync with your favorite holiday tunes, and share across social media or via email.

Use Cases

Client Holiday Greetings
Delight your clients with personalized holiday video greetings. Use HeyGen's AI tools to create engaging messages that strengthen client relationships and showcase your brand's creativity.
Team Appreciation Videos
Show your team how much you value them with a festive video message. HeyGen's templates make it easy to create heartfelt videos that boost morale and foster a sense of community.
Social Media Holiday Campaigns
Capture attention on social media with eye-catching holiday video cards. HeyGen's tools help you create shareable content that increases engagement and spreads holiday cheer.
Family and Friends Greetings
Send personalized holiday wishes to family and friends with ease. HeyGen's user-friendly platform allows you to create warm, memorable video messages that everyone will love.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your holiday videos. Choose from a variety of avatars to match your message's tone and style.
Sync with Festive Music
Enhance your video with holiday music. HeyGen's music sync feature allows you to seamlessly integrate your favorite tunes for a festive feel.
Optimize for Social Sharing
Ensure your video is optimized for social media. Use HeyGen's tools to adjust aspect ratios and add captions for maximum engagement.
Utilize Customizable Templates
Take advantage of HeyGen's customizable templates to tailor your video to your audience. Adjust colors, fonts, and animations to align with your brand.

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I create a holiday card video?

With HeyGen, creating a holiday card video is simple. Choose a template, customize it with your message and branding, and let our AI tools handle the rest.

Can I add my own music to the video?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to sync your favorite holiday music with your video, enhancing the festive atmosphere and personalizing your message.

How can I share my holiday video?

HeyGen makes sharing easy. Export your video for social media, email, or direct sharing via links, ensuring your message reaches your audience effortlessly.

What customization options are available?

HeyGen offers a range of customization options, including AI avatars, animations, music sync, and more, allowing you to create a unique and engaging holiday video.

