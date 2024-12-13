Generate Video from Slides Template

Transform your slides into engaging videos with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.

hero image
VideoCategory
AI PresentationTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Unlock the potential of your presentations by converting them into captivating videos with HeyGen. Our AI-driven platform allows you to seamlessly transform PowerPoint or Google Slides into dynamic video content, complete with lifelike AI avatars, text-to-speech narration, and professional transitions. Say goodbye to static slides and hello to engaging, shareable videos that captivate your audience and elevate your message.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Text-to-Speech Narration, Slide Transitions, Video Quality Enhancement


What's Included:

This template includes everything you need to convert your slides into a polished video presentation. With HeyGen, you can add AI avatars to narrate your content, integrate text-to-speech for seamless voiceovers, and apply smooth transitions between slides. Enhance your video quality and resolution to ensure your message is delivered with clarity and impact.

Use Cases

Marketing Presentations
Marketers can transform their slide decks into engaging videos that capture attention and drive action. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to add voiceovers and avatars, resulting in a polished presentation that stands out.
Training Modules
HR teams and trainers can convert training slides into interactive video modules. With HeyGen, add AI avatars and text-to-speech narration to create immersive learning experiences that enhance retention.
Sales Pitches
Sales leaders can elevate their pitches by turning slides into compelling video presentations. HeyGen's AI capabilities ensure your message is delivered with professionalism and clarity, increasing engagement and conversion rates.
Customer Success Stories
Customer success managers can showcase success stories by converting slides into video testimonials. Use HeyGen to add voiceovers and avatars, creating authentic and relatable content that builds trust.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message by using HeyGen's AI avatars. This feature adds a personal touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Enhance with Text-to-Speech
Utilize HeyGen's text-to-speech capabilities to add professional voiceovers to your videos. This ensures your message is heard clearly and consistently across all platforms.
Optimize Slide Transitions
Apply smooth transitions between slides to maintain viewer interest. HeyGen's tools allow you to create seamless video flow, enhancing the overall viewing experience.
Focus on Video Quality
Ensure your videos are of high quality and resolution. HeyGen's platform enhances video clarity, making your presentations visually appealing and impactful.

Recommended Templates

video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Staff Training Content Template
template previewtemplate preview
Script to Video Generation Template
template previewtemplate preview
Facility Tour Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Employee Onboarding Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Dental Practice Promo Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
AI Presentation Tool Template
template previewtemplate preview
Job Posting Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Best Digital Storytelling Platform Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Motivation Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I convert slides to video using HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can easily convert your PowerPoint or Google Slides into videos. Simply upload your slides, choose your AI avatar and voiceover options, and let HeyGen handle the rest.

What are the benefits of using AI avatars in videos?

AI avatars add a personal touch to your videos, making them more engaging and relatable. HeyGen's avatars are lifelike and can effectively convey your message with expressions and lip-sync.

Can I add voiceovers to my video presentations?

Yes, HeyGen offers text-to-speech narration, allowing you to add professional voiceovers to your videos. This feature ensures your message is delivered clearly and consistently.

What video quality can I expect from HeyGen?

HeyGen enhances video quality and resolution, ensuring your presentations are visually appealing and impactful. Our platform optimizes clarity for a professional finish.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo