Generate Explainer Video with AI Template

Create engaging explainer videos in minutes with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.

hero image
MarketingCategory
AI ExplainerTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Transform your communication strategy with HeyGen's AI Explainer Video Template. Designed for marketers, HR teams, trainers, and sales leaders, this template empowers you to create captivating explainer videos effortlessly. Say goodbye to expensive agencies and hello to increased engagement and efficiency. With HeyGen, you can generate professional-quality videos in minutes, complete with AI avatars, voiceovers, and customizable scenes. Elevate your brand's storytelling and connect with your audience like never before.


Key Features Include:

AI avatars, voiceovers, customizable scenes, export as MP4


What's Included:

This template includes AI-powered tools to create explainer videos with lifelike avatars, high-quality voiceovers, and customizable video templates. Export your videos as MP4 files for easy sharing and integration into your branding strategy.

Use Cases

Marketing Campaigns
Marketers can leverage HeyGen to create compelling explainer videos that enhance their campaigns. With AI avatars and voiceovers, you can deliver your message clearly and effectively, boosting engagement and conversion rates.
Training Modules
HR teams and trainers can use HeyGen to develop engaging training videos. The AI Training Videos tool allows for scripted content with avatars and captions, making learning more interactive and accessible.
Sales Presentations
Sales leaders can create persuasive explainer videos to showcase products or services. HeyGen's AI Spokesperson tool turns scripts into dynamic presentations, helping to close deals faster.
Customer Support
Customer success managers can utilize HeyGen to produce informative explainer videos that address common queries. This reduces support requests and enhances customer satisfaction.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with HeyGen's AI avatars. Choose from a variety of lifelike options to represent your brand and connect with your audience on a personal level.
Utilize Voiceovers
Enhance your videos with high-quality AI voiceovers. Select from multiple languages and tones to ensure your message resonates with diverse audiences.
Customize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's ready-made video templates and customize them to fit your brand's style. This ensures consistency and saves time in video production.
Export and Share Easily
Export your videos as MP4 files for seamless sharing across platforms. This format ensures compatibility and maintains video quality.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create explainer videos with AI?

With HeyGen, creating explainer videos is simple. Use our AI-powered tools to generate videos with avatars, voiceovers, and customizable scenes, all in minutes.

What makes HeyGen's AI video maker unique?

HeyGen stands out with its lifelike AI avatars and high-quality voiceovers, allowing you to create professional videos without the need for expensive agencies.

Can I customize the video templates?

Yes, HeyGen offers customizable video templates that you can tailor to match your brand's style, ensuring consistency and saving production time.

Is it possible to export videos in different formats?

HeyGen allows you to export videos as MP4 files, ensuring compatibility and easy sharing across various platforms.

