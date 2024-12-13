Free AI Video Software Template

Transform your video creation process with HeyGen's free AI video software.

hero image
VideoCategory
AI VideoTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Unlock the power of AI to create stunning videos effortlessly. HeyGen's free AI video software empowers marketers, HR teams, trainers, sales leaders, and customer success managers to produce high-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies. Save time, increase engagement, and elevate your content with our intuitive tools.


Key Features Include:

AI avatars, text to video, voiceovers, auto subtitles, video transitions


What's Included:

HeyGen's free AI video software includes a suite of powerful tools designed to streamline your video creation process. From AI avatars that put a face to your message to auto-generated subtitles for accessibility, our software ensures your videos are professional and engaging.

Use Cases

Marketing Campaigns
Create captivating marketing videos that resonate with your audience. HeyGen's AI-powered tools help you craft compelling narratives with ease, ensuring your message stands out and drives engagement.
Training Videos
Develop effective training materials quickly. With HeyGen's AI Training Videos, you can produce scripted content featuring AI avatars and branded scenes, making learning more interactive and memorable.
Sales Presentations
Enhance your sales pitches with dynamic video presentations. Use HeyGen's AI Spokesperson to turn scripts into engaging videos that capture attention and convey your value proposition effectively.
Customer Support
Improve customer support with informative video guides. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator ensures your videos are accessible, while our AI Voice Actor adds clarity and professionalism to your content.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars. They add a personal touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Utilize Auto Subtitles
Enhance accessibility and engagement by using HeyGen's AI Captions Generator. Automatically create accurate subtitles to ensure your message reaches a wider audience.
Incorporate Voiceovers
Add high-quality AI voiceovers to your videos. Choose from various languages and tones to match your brand's voice and connect with diverse audiences.
Optimize Video Transitions
Use smooth video transitions to maintain viewer interest. HeyGen's Video Editor Transition tool helps you stitch scenes seamlessly for a professional finish.

Recommended Templates

video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Staff Training Content Template
template previewtemplate preview
Script to Video Generation Template
template previewtemplate preview
Facility Tour Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Employee Onboarding Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Dental Practice Promo Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
AI Presentation Tool Template
template previewtemplate preview
Job Posting Video Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Best Digital Storytelling Platform Template
video thumbnail
Create Sales Motivation Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create videos without a watermark?

With HeyGen's Free AI Video Generator No Watermark, you can produce short AI videos from text online without any watermarks, ensuring a clean and professional look.

Can I add subtitles to my videos automatically?

Yes, HeyGen's AI Captions Generator allows you to auto-create accurate subtitles and on-screen captions, enhancing accessibility and viewer engagement.

What languages are available for AI voiceovers?

HeyGen's AI Voice Actor offers a wide range of languages and tones, allowing you to add high-quality voiceovers that resonate with global audiences.

How do I create a video with an AI avatar?

Use HeyGen's Free Avatar Video Generator to produce talking-avatar videos from a script in minutes. No camera is required, making it easy to create engaging content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo