Transform your video creation process with HeyGen's free AI video software.
VideoCategory
AI VideoTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Unlock the power of AI to create stunning videos effortlessly. HeyGen's free AI video software empowers marketers, HR teams, trainers, sales leaders, and customer success managers to produce high-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies. Save time, increase engagement, and elevate your content with our intuitive tools.
Key Features Include:
AI avatars, text to video, voiceovers, auto subtitles, video transitions
What's Included:
HeyGen's free AI video software includes a suite of powerful tools designed to streamline your video creation process. From AI avatars that put a face to your message to auto-generated subtitles for accessibility, our software ensures your videos are professional and engaging.
Use Cases
Marketing Campaigns
Create captivating marketing videos that resonate with your audience. HeyGen's AI-powered tools help you craft compelling narratives with ease, ensuring your message stands out and drives engagement.
Training Videos
Develop effective training materials quickly. With HeyGen's AI Training Videos, you can produce scripted content featuring AI avatars and branded scenes, making learning more interactive and memorable.
Sales Presentations
Enhance your sales pitches with dynamic video presentations. Use HeyGen's AI Spokesperson to turn scripts into engaging videos that capture attention and convey your value proposition effectively.
Customer Support
Improve customer support with informative video guides. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator ensures your videos are accessible, while our AI Voice Actor adds clarity and professionalism to your content.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars. They add a personal touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Utilize Auto Subtitles
Enhance accessibility and engagement by using HeyGen's AI Captions Generator. Automatically create accurate subtitles to ensure your message reaches a wider audience.
Incorporate Voiceovers
Add high-quality AI voiceovers to your videos. Choose from various languages and tones to match your brand's voice and connect with diverse audiences.
Optimize Video Transitions
Use smooth video transitions to maintain viewer interest. HeyGen's Video Editor Transition tool helps you stitch scenes seamlessly for a professional finish.