Transform your onboarding process with engaging, AI-driven videos in minutes.
2025-11-05Last Updated
About this template
Welcome new employees with dynamic onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and streamline the training process. HeyGen's Factory Onboarding Video Maker Template empowers you to create professional, engaging content that enhances the employee lifecycle from day one.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, AI Voiceovers, Video Localization
What's Included:
This template includes customizable onboarding video structures, AI-generated avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and localization tools to ensure your message resonates globally.
Use Cases
Streamline Employee Onboarding
HR teams can use HeyGen to create consistent, high-quality onboarding videos that introduce new hires to company culture and processes, saving time and resources while enhancing engagement.
Enhance Training Programs
Trainers can leverage HeyGen's AI tools to produce interactive training videos that captivate employees, ensuring better retention and understanding of key concepts.
Localize Content Effortlessly
With HeyGen's video localization capabilities, global companies can easily adapt onboarding videos for different regions, maintaining cultural relevance and clarity.
Boost Engagement with AI Avatars
Marketers and HR professionals can use AI avatars to add a personal touch to onboarding videos, making them more relatable and engaging for new employees.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to create a welcoming face for your onboarding videos, making them more engaging and relatable for new employees.
Incorporate Multilingual Voiceovers
Enhance accessibility by adding multilingual AI voiceovers to your videos, ensuring all employees understand the content clearly.
Utilize Video Localization
Adapt your onboarding videos for different regions with HeyGen's localization tools, ensuring cultural relevance and effective communication.
Create Consistent Branding
Maintain brand consistency across all onboarding videos by using HeyGen's templates and customizable branding options.