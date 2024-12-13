About this template

Welcome new employees with dynamic onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and streamline the training process. HeyGen's Factory Onboarding Video Maker Template empowers you to create professional, engaging content that enhances the employee lifecycle from day one.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voiceovers, Video Localization



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable onboarding video structures, AI-generated avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and localization tools to ensure your message resonates globally.

Use Cases Streamline Employee Onboarding HR teams can use HeyGen to create consistent, high-quality onboarding videos that introduce new hires to company culture and processes, saving time and resources while enhancing engagement. Enhance Training Programs Trainers can leverage HeyGen's AI tools to produce interactive training videos that captivate employees, ensuring better retention and understanding of key concepts. Localize Content Effortlessly With HeyGen's video localization capabilities, global companies can easily adapt onboarding videos for different regions, maintaining cultural relevance and clarity. Boost Engagement with AI Avatars Marketers and HR professionals can use AI avatars to add a personal touch to onboarding videos, making them more relatable and engaging for new employees.