About this template

Transform your marketing strategy with HeyGen's Export Services Promo Video Maker Template. Designed for marketers, HR teams, trainers, sales leaders, and customer success managers, this template empowers you to create engaging promotional videos that resonate with your audience. Say goodbye to expensive agencies and hello to increased engagement and brand identity.


Key Features Include:

AI avatars, AI voiceovers, promo video templates, royalty-free assets, social media promo tools.


What's Included:

With HeyGen, you get access to a suite of AI-driven tools that simplify video creation. From AI avatars that put a face to your message to AI voiceovers that bring scripts to life, HeyGen ensures your promotional videos are professional and impactful. Utilize our promo video templates and royalty-free assets to craft videos that align with your brand identity and captivate your audience.

Use Cases

Boost Brand Identity
Marketers can enhance brand identity by creating consistent, on-brand promotional videos. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers ensure your message is delivered with professionalism and style, increasing brand recognition and customer trust.
Engage Social Media Audiences
Create captivating social media promos that stand out. HeyGen's tools allow you to quickly generate videos tailored for platforms like TikTok and YouTube, complete with captions and optimized formats, driving higher engagement and shares.
Streamline Business Promotion
Sales leaders can streamline business promotion with HeyGen's AI video tools. Create compelling promotional videos that highlight your services, attract new clients, and boost sales, all without the need for expensive production teams.
Enhance Training Programs
HR teams and trainers can enhance training programs by creating engaging training videos. HeyGen's AI Training Videos tool allows for the creation of scripted videos with avatars and captions, making learning more interactive and effective.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with HeyGen's AI avatars. Choose from a variety of lifelike avatars to deliver your script, ensuring a personal touch that resonates with your audience.
Utilize Promo Templates
Start with HeyGen's promo video templates to save time and maintain consistency. These templates provide a structured foundation, allowing you to focus on customizing content to fit your brand's unique voice.
Incorporate AI Voiceovers
Enhance your videos with HeyGen's AI voiceovers. Select from diverse voices to narrate your script authentically, adding a professional touch that captivates viewers and reinforces your message.
Optimize for Social Media
Ensure your videos are optimized for social media platforms. HeyGen's tools allow you to resize and format videos for platforms like TikTok and YouTube, maximizing reach and engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create a promotional video quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create promotional videos in minutes using AI-powered tools. Our templates and AI avatars streamline the process, allowing you to focus on content and creativity.

What makes HeyGen's video maker unique?

HeyGen stands out with its AI capabilities, including lifelike avatars and voiceovers, which provide a professional and engaging video experience. Our tools are designed to save time and reduce costs compared to traditional methods.

Can I use HeyGen for social media promos?

Absolutely! HeyGen's tools are perfect for creating social media promos. You can easily generate videos optimized for platforms like TikTok and YouTube, complete with captions and the right aspect ratios.

Is it possible to customize video templates?

Yes, HeyGen offers customizable video templates that allow you to tailor content to your brand's needs. You can adjust elements like avatars, voiceovers, and captions to create a unique promotional video.

