Explainer Video Software Template

Transform your message into engaging explainer videos with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.

hero image
MarketingCategory
Explainer VideoTemplate
2025-10-24Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

HeyGen's Explainer Video Software Template empowers marketers, HR teams, trainers, sales leaders, and customer success managers to create compelling explainer videos in minutes. Replace expensive agencies and save time with our AI-driven tools that enhance engagement and deliver your message effectively.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Drag-and-Drop Editor, AI Voiceovers, Customizable Templates


What's Included:

With HeyGen, you get access to a suite of AI-powered tools including AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and Free Text to Video Generator. These features allow you to create professional explainer videos with ease, ensuring your message is clear and engaging.

Use Cases

Marketing Campaigns
Marketers can leverage HeyGen to create captivating explainer videos that boost engagement and drive conversions. Use AI avatars and voiceovers to deliver your message with impact.
Employee Training
HR teams can streamline training processes by creating informative videos with AI avatars and captions. This ensures consistent messaging and enhances learning experiences.
Sales Presentations
Sales leaders can craft persuasive explainer videos that highlight product benefits and features. Use HeyGen's AI tools to create videos that resonate with potential clients.
Customer Support
Customer success managers can produce helpful explainer videos to address common queries. This reduces support time and improves customer satisfaction.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly. This personal touch can significantly increase viewer engagement and retention.
Utilize Templates
Start with customizable templates to save time and ensure your videos are consistently on-brand. This approach simplifies the video creation process.
Incorporate Voiceovers
Add high-quality AI voiceovers to your videos to enhance clarity and professionalism. Choose from various languages and tones to suit your audience.
Optimize for Engagement
Use HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor to create dynamic scenes that capture attention. Incorporate captions and transitions for a polished final product.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen improve my video creation process?

HeyGen streamlines video creation with AI-powered tools like AI Spokesperson and Free Text to Video Generator, allowing you to produce professional videos quickly and efficiently.

What makes HeyGen's explainer videos unique?

HeyGen's explainer videos stand out due to their use of AI avatars and voiceovers, which add a personal and engaging touch to your content, enhancing viewer connection.

Can I customize the templates in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen offers customizable templates that allow you to tailor your videos to match your brand's style and messaging, ensuring a consistent and professional look.

Is there a free plan available for HeyGen?

HeyGen offers a free plan that allows you to explore its features, including the Free AI Video Generator, without watermarks, making it easy to start creating impactful videos.

