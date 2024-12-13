About this template

Welcome new hires with a dynamic and engaging onboarding experience using HeyGen's Employee Onboarding Video Template. Our AI-powered tools allow you to create personalized, informative, and visually appealing videos that reflect your company culture and core values. Say goodbye to costly production agencies and hello to a streamlined, efficient onboarding process that captivates and informs.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI-generated avatars, and voiceovers to create a seamless onboarding experience. Add your company's core values, introduce team members, and provide essential information to new hires with ease.

Use Cases Engage New Hires Capture the attention of new employees with visually appealing onboarding videos. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create engaging content that introduces your company culture and values, ensuring a memorable first impression. Streamline Remote Onboarding Facilitate remote onboarding with ease. HeyGen's video templates allow you to deliver consistent, high-quality content to new hires, regardless of their location, ensuring they feel connected and informed from day one. Enhance Training Programs Elevate your training programs with dynamic video content. Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to create informative and engaging training videos that enhance learning and retention for new employees. Showcase Company Culture Highlight your company's unique culture and values through personalized onboarding videos. HeyGen's tools enable you to create content that resonates with new hires, fostering a sense of belonging and alignment with your mission.