About this template

Welcome new hires with a dynamic and engaging onboarding experience using HeyGen's Employee Onboarding Video Template. Our AI-powered tools allow you to create personalized, informative, and visually appealing videos that reflect your company culture and core values. Say goodbye to costly production agencies and hello to a streamlined, efficient onboarding process that captivates and informs.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator


What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI-generated avatars, and voiceovers to create a seamless onboarding experience. Add your company's core values, introduce team members, and provide essential information to new hires with ease.

Use Cases

Engage New Hires
Capture the attention of new employees with visually appealing onboarding videos. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create engaging content that introduces your company culture and values, ensuring a memorable first impression.
Streamline Remote Onboarding
Facilitate remote onboarding with ease. HeyGen's video templates allow you to deliver consistent, high-quality content to new hires, regardless of their location, ensuring they feel connected and informed from day one.
Enhance Training Programs
Elevate your training programs with dynamic video content. Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to create informative and engaging training videos that enhance learning and retention for new employees.
Showcase Company Culture
Highlight your company's unique culture and values through personalized onboarding videos. HeyGen's tools enable you to create content that resonates with new hires, fostering a sense of belonging and alignment with your mission.

Tips and best practises

Personalize Your Content
Use HeyGen's AI Avatars to add a personal touch to your onboarding videos. Customize avatars to reflect your brand and create a welcoming experience for new hires.
Keep It Concise
Focus on delivering key information in a clear and concise manner. HeyGen's Free Text to Video Generator helps you create impactful videos that communicate essential details without overwhelming new employees.
Incorporate Core Values
Embed your company's core values into your onboarding videos. Use HeyGen's AI Voice Actor to narrate these values, ensuring they are communicated effectively and memorably.
Leverage AI for Consistency
Ensure consistent messaging across all onboarding materials by utilizing HeyGen's AI tools. This guarantees that every new hire receives the same high-quality introduction to your company.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create an onboarding video quickly?

With HeyGen's Free Text to Video Generator, you can transform scripts into complete videos in minutes. Our AI tools streamline the process, allowing you to focus on content quality.

What makes HeyGen's onboarding videos engaging?

HeyGen uses AI Avatars and AI Voice Actor to create lifelike, engaging videos. These features help convey your message effectively, making the onboarding experience memorable for new hires.

Can I customize the video to match my brand?

Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to customize avatars, voiceovers, and scenes to align with your brand identity, ensuring a cohesive and professional presentation.

Is HeyGen suitable for remote onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen is perfect for remote onboarding. Our tools enable you to create consistent, high-quality videos that can be easily shared with remote employees, ensuring they feel connected and informed.

