About this template

Transform your EdTech platform's outreach with HeyGen's Promo Video Maker Template. Designed to captivate and inform, this template leverages AI to streamline video creation, ensuring your message is both impactful and professional. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to engaging, on-brand videos that resonate with your audience.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Video Templates, Automatic Subtitles


What's Included:

This template includes customizable video templates, AI-generated avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and automatic subtitle generation to enhance accessibility and engagement.

Use Cases

Engage Prospective Students
Capture the attention of potential students with dynamic promo videos. HeyGen's AI tools allow you to create personalized, engaging content that highlights your platform's unique offerings, increasing enrollment and interest.
Boost Brand Identity
Strengthen your EdTech brand with consistent, high-quality video content. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voice actors to maintain a professional image across all your promotional materials, ensuring your brand stands out.
Enhance Social Media Presence
Create shareable content for social media channels effortlessly. HeyGen's video templates and AI tools enable you to produce eye-catching videos that drive engagement and expand your reach.
Streamline Training Materials
Develop comprehensive training videos quickly. With HeyGen's AI Training Videos, you can create scripted content with avatars and captions, making onboarding and education seamless and effective.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly. This feature helps humanize your content, making it more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's ready-made video templates to save time and ensure consistency. Customize them to fit your brand's style and message effortlessly.
Add Automatic Subtitles
Enhance accessibility by enabling automatic subtitles. This feature ensures your content is inclusive and can reach a broader audience, including those with hearing impairments.
Incorporate AI Voice Actors
Select from diverse AI voices to narrate your scripts authentically. This adds a professional touch to your videos, enhancing credibility and engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create promo videos quickly?

HeyGen's AI-powered tools, like the Free Text to Video Generator, allow you to convert scripts into complete videos with scenes, avatars, and subtitles in minutes, streamlining the video creation process.

What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?

HeyGen's video templates are designed for ease of use and customization, allowing you to create on-brand, professional videos without the need for expensive agencies or extensive editing skills.

Can I use HeyGen for social media videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen's AI TikTok Video Generator and other tools make it easy to create engaging, platform-specific content that boosts your social media presence and engagement.

Does HeyGen support multilingual video creation?

Yes, HeyGen offers tools like the Translate Video feature, which allows you to translate videos across languages with lip-sync and voice style preservation, making your content accessible to a global audience.

