About this template

Transform your EdTech platform's outreach with HeyGen's Promo Video Maker Template. Designed to captivate and inform, this template leverages AI to streamline video creation, ensuring your message is both impactful and professional. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to engaging, on-brand videos that resonate with your audience.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Video Templates, Automatic Subtitles



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable video templates, AI-generated avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and automatic subtitle generation to enhance accessibility and engagement.

Use Cases Engage Prospective Students Capture the attention of potential students with dynamic promo videos. HeyGen's AI tools allow you to create personalized, engaging content that highlights your platform's unique offerings, increasing enrollment and interest. Boost Brand Identity Strengthen your EdTech brand with consistent, high-quality video content. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voice actors to maintain a professional image across all your promotional materials, ensuring your brand stands out. Enhance Social Media Presence Create shareable content for social media channels effortlessly. HeyGen's video templates and AI tools enable you to produce eye-catching videos that drive engagement and expand your reach. Streamline Training Materials Develop comprehensive training videos quickly. With HeyGen's AI Training Videos, you can create scripted content with avatars and captions, making onboarding and education seamless and effective.