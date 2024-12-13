About this template

Transform your onboarding process with HeyGen's Customizable Onboarding Video Template. Designed for marketers, HR teams, and trainers, this template allows you to create personalized, interactive onboarding experiences that reflect your company culture and engage new employees from day one. Say goodbye to expensive agencies and hello to a streamlined, efficient onboarding process.



‍Key Features Include:

Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars, create dynamic call-to-actions, and integrate seamlessly with your existing systems.



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and Free Text to Video Generator, allowing you to produce high-quality onboarding videos with ease.

Use Cases Employee Onboarding HR teams can create personalized onboarding videos that introduce new hires to company culture and processes, enhancing engagement and retention. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos quickly. Sales Training Sales leaders can develop interactive onboarding videos to train new team members on products and sales techniques. With HeyGen, create engaging content that boosts confidence and performance. Customer Success Customer success managers can use onboarding videos to educate clients on product features and benefits, ensuring a smooth transition and increased satisfaction. HeyGen's tools simplify video creation and customization. Product Launches Marketers can craft compelling onboarding videos for new product launches, highlighting key features and benefits. HeyGen's AI capabilities enable quick production and high engagement.