About this template

Elevate your team's understanding of professional etiquette with HeyGen's Workplace Etiquette Videos Template. Designed for marketers, HR teams, trainers, sales leaders, and customer success managers, this template empowers you to create engaging, informative videos that enhance workplace communication and decorum. With HeyGen, replace expensive agencies, save time, and increase engagement effortlessly.



‍Key Features Include:

Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars, create scripted training videos with AI avatars, captions, and branded scenes, and auto-create accurate subtitles for accessibility and engagement.



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and AI Captions Generator to ensure your workplace etiquette videos are professional, engaging, and accessible.

Use Cases Enhance Professional Etiquette HR teams can use HeyGen to create videos that teach professional etiquette, ensuring employees understand office decorum and cultural norms. This results in a more harmonious and respectful workplace. Improve Workplace Communication Trainers can develop videos that focus on effective workplace communication, helping teams navigate business settings with confidence and clarity, ultimately boosting team dynamics. Onboard New Employees Marketers and HR can create engaging onboarding videos that introduce new hires to company culture and professional conduct expectations, making a strong first impression and setting them up for success. Cultural Norms Training Sales leaders can produce videos that educate teams on cultural norms in various markets, enhancing their ability to connect with diverse clients and improve customer success outcomes.