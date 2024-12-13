About this template

Elevate your corporate training with HeyGen's Workplace Conduct Videos Template. Designed to replace costly agencies, this template empowers HR teams, trainers, and marketers to create impactful training videos that resonate with employees. With AI avatars and interactive features, you can deliver compliance training, onboarding videos, and harassment training videos that engage and educate effectively.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Interactive Features, Video Templates, AI Voice Actor



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable video templates, AI avatars for lifelike presentations, interactive features to boost engagement, and AI voice actors for multilingual narration. Create professional training videos that align with your brand and learning objectives effortlessly.

Use Cases Compliance Training Videos Ensure your team understands workplace policies with engaging compliance training videos. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create clear, concise, and memorable content that reinforces key learning objectives. Onboarding Video Creation Welcome new employees with dynamic onboarding videos. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voice actors to introduce company culture and procedures, making the transition smooth and informative. Harassment Training Videos Address sensitive topics with confidence using harassment training videos. HeyGen's scenario reenactments and AI-driven narration ensure your message is delivered effectively and empathetically. Microlearning Clips Break down complex topics into digestible microlearning clips. HeyGen's video templates and AI capabilities allow you to create short, impactful videos that enhance retention and understanding.