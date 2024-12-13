Create Welcome Kit Overview Videos Template

About this template

Welcome new employees with impactful, engaging videos that showcase your company culture and values. HeyGen's template empowers you to create professional welcome kit overview videos effortlessly, enhancing new hire retention and engagement. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to a streamlined, creative process.


Key Features Include:

Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars, create scripted training videos with AI avatars, captions, and branded scenes, and auto-create accurate subtitles for accessibility and engagement.


What's Included:

This template includes AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and AI Captions Generator, allowing you to produce polished, professional onboarding content that resonates with new hires.

Use Cases

Engage New Hires
Create captivating welcome videos that introduce new employees to your company culture and values. HeyGen's AI tools ensure your message is clear and engaging, boosting new hire retention.
Streamline Remote Onboarding
Facilitate remote onboarding with video-based content that bridges the gap between virtual and in-person experiences. HeyGen's tools make it easy to create consistent, high-quality videos.
Enhance Training Programs
Incorporate video-based onboarding into your training programs to improve information retention and engagement. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow for quick and easy video creation.
Showcase Company Culture
Use welcome videos to highlight your company's unique culture and values. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers bring your message to life, making a lasting impression on new hires.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your welcome videos. They help convey your message with clarity and engagement, making new hires feel connected from day one.
Incorporate Interactive Media
Enhance your videos with interactive elements to keep new hires engaged. HeyGen's tools allow you to add captions and subtitles effortlessly, ensuring accessibility.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's video templates to save time and maintain consistency. Customize them to fit your brand and message, ensuring a professional look and feel.
Focus on Company Culture
Highlight your company's culture and values in your welcome videos. Use HeyGen's AI tools to create authentic, engaging content that resonates with new employees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create a welcome video for new employees?

With HeyGen, you can create a welcome video using AI avatars and voiceovers. Simply input your script, and our tools will generate a professional video in minutes.

What are the benefits of video-based onboarding?

Video-based onboarding enhances engagement and retention by providing a dynamic, interactive experience. HeyGen's tools make it easy to create high-quality videos quickly.

Can I use HeyGen for remote onboarding?

Yes, HeyGen is perfect for remote onboarding. Our AI tools allow you to create consistent, engaging videos that connect with new hires, regardless of location.

How do AI avatars improve onboarding videos?

AI avatars add a personal touch to onboarding videos, making them more engaging and relatable. HeyGen's avatars are lifelike and can convey your message effectively.

