About this template

Welcome new employees with impactful, engaging videos that showcase your company culture and values. HeyGen's template empowers you to create professional welcome kit overview videos effortlessly, enhancing new hire retention and engagement. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to a streamlined, creative process.



‍Key Features Include:

Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars, create scripted training videos with AI avatars, captions, and branded scenes, and auto-create accurate subtitles for accessibility and engagement.



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and AI Captions Generator, allowing you to produce polished, professional onboarding content that resonates with new hires.

Use Cases Engage New Hires Create captivating welcome videos that introduce new employees to your company culture and values. HeyGen's AI tools ensure your message is clear and engaging, boosting new hire retention. Streamline Remote Onboarding Facilitate remote onboarding with video-based content that bridges the gap between virtual and in-person experiences. HeyGen's tools make it easy to create consistent, high-quality videos. Enhance Training Programs Incorporate video-based onboarding into your training programs to improve information retention and engagement. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow for quick and easy video creation. Showcase Company Culture Use welcome videos to highlight your company's unique culture and values. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers bring your message to life, making a lasting impression on new hires.