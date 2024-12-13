About this template

Empower your suppliers with dynamic training videos that enhance understanding and streamline the purchasing process. With HeyGen, create engaging, branded video tutorials that replace costly agencies and save valuable time. Our AI-driven tools ensure your message is clear, consistent, and captivating, leading to better supplier performance and stronger partnerships.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Captions Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes everything you need to create professional supplier training videos: AI avatars to personalize your message, high-quality voiceovers in multiple languages, and auto-generated captions for accessibility. With HeyGen, you can produce polished, on-brand videos that engage and educate your suppliers effectively.

Use Cases Supplier Onboarding Streamline the onboarding process with engaging video tutorials that introduce new suppliers to your systems and expectations. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create personalized, informative videos that ensure a smooth start and foster long-term collaboration. Process Training Enhance supplier understanding of your purchasing process with clear, concise video guides. Use HeyGen's AI Spokesperson to deliver consistent messaging that reduces errors and improves efficiency, saving time and resources for both parties. Platform Navigation Guide suppliers through platforms like the Coupa Supplier Portal or eVA with step-by-step video tutorials. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to create detailed walkthroughs that simplify complex systems, increasing supplier confidence and engagement. Product Education Educate suppliers about your products with compelling video content. HeyGen's AI Video Generator helps you create informative, visually appealing videos that highlight key features and benefits, ensuring suppliers are well-informed and aligned with your brand.