About this template

HeyGen's Sunsetting Announcement Videos Template empowers marketers and business leaders to communicate product or service phase-outs with clarity and impact. Leverage AI to create professional videos that resonate with your audience, ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining brand trust.



‍Key Features Include:

AI avatars, customizable templates, AI voiceovers, and seamless social media sharing.



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI-generated avatars to personalize your message, customizable video templates to match your brand, and AI voiceovers for clear communication. Easily share your videos across social media platforms to reach your audience effectively.

Use Cases Product Phase-Out Marketers can use HeyGen to announce product phase-outs, ensuring customers are informed and prepared. The AI tools help create engaging videos that maintain brand loyalty and trust. Service Transition HR teams can communicate service transitions smoothly with HeyGen's AI video tools, providing clear and concise information to employees and stakeholders, reducing confusion and ensuring a seamless transition. Feature Retirement Sales leaders can announce feature retirements using HeyGen's AI capabilities, creating videos that explain changes and highlight new offerings, keeping customers engaged and informed. Company Updates Customer success managers can deliver company updates with HeyGen, using AI avatars and voiceovers to create professional videos that enhance communication and customer satisfaction.