Transform your smart device setup process with HeyGen's AI-driven video templates. Create professional, engaging, and easy-to-follow setup videos in minutes, enhancing user experience and reducing support queries. Perfect for marketers, trainers, and customer success teams looking to streamline device onboarding.



AI Avatars, Text to Video, AI Voice Actor



This template includes AI-generated avatars to guide users through setup, text-to-video conversion for seamless script integration, and high-quality AI voiceovers to ensure clarity and engagement.

Use Cases Enhance User Experience Marketers and customer success teams can use HeyGen to create intuitive setup videos that enhance user experience, reducing confusion and support requests. The result is a smoother onboarding process and happier customers. Streamline Training HR teams and trainers can leverage HeyGen to produce consistent, high-quality training videos for smart device setups. This ensures all employees receive the same information, improving efficiency and knowledge retention. Boost Engagement Sales leaders can create captivating setup videos that highlight smart device features, increasing customer engagement and driving sales. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to produce professional content quickly. Reduce Costs By using HeyGen's AI capabilities, businesses can replace expensive video production agencies, saving time and money while maintaining high-quality output. This allows for more frequent updates and content creation.