Transform your presentations with engaging, accessible training videos in minutes.
TrainingCategory
Slide DesignTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Unlock the power of engaging slide design training videos with HeyGen. Our template empowers you to create visually stunning and accessible presentations that captivate your audience. Whether you're a marketer, HR professional, or trainer, HeyGen's AI-driven tools streamline the process, saving you time and resources while enhancing engagement.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, AI Captions Generator, PPT to Video
What's Included:
This template includes AI avatars to personalize your message, high-quality AI voiceovers for clear communication, automatic caption generation for accessibility, and seamless conversion of PowerPoint slides into engaging videos.
Use Cases
Engage Your Audience
Marketers and trainers can create captivating slide design training videos that hold attention and drive engagement. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to add dynamic elements and voiceovers, transforming static slides into interactive experiences.
Enhance Accessibility
Ensure your PowerPoint presentations are accessible to all by using HeyGen's AI Captions Generator. Automatically add accurate subtitles and alt text, making your content Section 508 conformant and inclusive for diverse audiences.
Streamline Training
HR teams and trainers can quickly produce training videos from existing slide decks. HeyGen's PPT to Video tool converts slides into narrated videos, saving time and resources while maintaining brand consistency.
Boost Engagement
Sales leaders and customer success managers can leverage HeyGen's AI Spokesperson to create personalized, engaging videos that resonate with clients. Use AI avatars to put a face to your message and increase viewer connection.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your training videos. This feature helps humanize your content, making it more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Optimize Reading Order
Ensure your slide content is presented logically by adjusting the reading order. This enhances accessibility and ensures all viewers can follow along easily.
Incorporate Alt Text
Add alt text to images and graphics in your slides to improve accessibility. HeyGen's tools make it simple to include descriptive text that aids visually impaired viewers.
Utilize AI Voice Actor
Enhance your training videos with HeyGen's AI Voice Actor. Choose from various languages and tones to deliver your message clearly and effectively, catering to a global audience.
With HeyGen, you can easily create slide design training videos by converting your PowerPoint slides into engaging videos. Use AI avatars and voiceovers to enhance your content and captivate your audience.
What makes HeyGen's training videos accessible?
HeyGen ensures accessibility by providing AI-generated captions and alt text, making your videos Section 508 conformant. This allows all viewers, including those with disabilities, to access and understand your content.
Can I personalize my training videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen allows you to personalize your training videos using AI avatars and voiceovers. This feature helps you connect with your audience on a personal level, increasing engagement and retention.
How does HeyGen save time in video creation?
HeyGen streamlines video creation by converting PowerPoint slides into videos in minutes. With AI tools for avatars, voiceovers, and captions, you can produce professional-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies.