About this template

Welcome new students with dynamic school orientation videos that capture the essence of your institution. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create personalized, engaging content that resonates with students and enhances their onboarding experience. Say goodbye to costly production and hello to efficient, impactful communication.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Voice-Over, Drag and Drop Editing


What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, and voice-over capabilities to ensure your orientation videos are both informative and engaging. With HeyGen, you can easily highlight campus features, introduce academic advisors, and provide visual instructions, all while maintaining a personal connection with your audience.

Use Cases

Student Welcome Videos
Create personalized welcome videos for new students, making them feel at home before they even step on campus. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voice-over tools to deliver a warm, engaging message that sets the tone for their educational journey.
Campus Highlights Showcase
Showcase your campus's best features with visually stunning videos. Highlight key areas, facilities, and resources using HeyGen's drag and drop editing and AI avatars to guide viewers through a virtual tour.
Video Onboarding Process
Streamline your onboarding process with comprehensive video guides. Use HeyGen's educational video templates to provide clear, visual instructions on important procedures, ensuring students are well-prepared and informed.
Academic Advisors Introduction
Introduce students to their academic advisors through engaging video content. HeyGen's AI spokesperson tool allows you to create lifelike introductions that build a personal connection and foster a supportive educational environment.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly. This feature helps create a personal connection with students, making your videos more relatable and engaging.
Incorporate Voice-Over
Enhance your videos with high-quality AI voiceovers. HeyGen offers a variety of tones and languages, ensuring your message is delivered clearly and effectively to a diverse audience.
Utilize Drag and Drop
Simplify the video creation process with HeyGen's drag and drop editing. Easily arrange scenes, add captions, and customize your content to fit your institution's branding.
Highlight Key Resources
Ensure students are aware of important support resources by featuring them prominently in your videos. Use HeyGen's templates to seamlessly integrate this information into your orientation content.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create school orientation videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create school orientation videos in minutes using AI-powered tools. Our platform offers customizable templates, AI avatars, and voice-over capabilities to streamline the video creation process.

What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?

HeyGen's video templates are designed to be user-friendly and highly customizable. They include AI avatars, voice-over options, and drag and drop editing, allowing you to create professional-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies.

Can I personalize videos for different student groups?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to personalize videos for different student groups using AI avatars and customizable scenes. This ensures your content is relevant and engaging for all viewers.

How do I share my completed videos?

HeyGen makes it easy to share your completed videos. You can publish them directly to video-sharing platforms or share via links and embeds, ensuring your content reaches your audience effectively.

