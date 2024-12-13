About this template

Welcome new students with dynamic school orientation videos that capture the essence of your institution. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create personalized, engaging content that resonates with students and enhances their onboarding experience. Say goodbye to costly production and hello to efficient, impactful communication.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Voice-Over, Drag and Drop Editing



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, and voice-over capabilities to ensure your orientation videos are both informative and engaging. With HeyGen, you can easily highlight campus features, introduce academic advisors, and provide visual instructions, all while maintaining a personal connection with your audience.

Use Cases Student Welcome Videos Create personalized welcome videos for new students, making them feel at home before they even step on campus. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voice-over tools to deliver a warm, engaging message that sets the tone for their educational journey. Campus Highlights Showcase Showcase your campus's best features with visually stunning videos. Highlight key areas, facilities, and resources using HeyGen's drag and drop editing and AI avatars to guide viewers through a virtual tour. Video Onboarding Process Streamline your onboarding process with comprehensive video guides. Use HeyGen's educational video templates to provide clear, visual instructions on important procedures, ensuring students are well-prepared and informed. Academic Advisors Introduction Introduce students to their academic advisors through engaging video content. HeyGen's AI spokesperson tool allows you to create lifelike introductions that build a personal connection and foster a supportive educational environment.