Create Research Showcase Videos Template

Transform your research into engaging videos with HeyGen's AI-powered templates.

hero image
ResearchCategory
ShowcaseTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

HeyGen's Create Research Showcase Videos Template empowers researchers, educators, and professionals to transform complex data into captivating video presentations. With AI-driven tools, you can effortlessly create video abstracts, conference presentations, and more, ensuring your research reaches a wider audience with impact and clarity.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator


What's Included:

This template includes AI avatars to present your research, AI voiceovers for clear narration, and tools to convert text into engaging video content. Create professional-quality videos in minutes, without the need for expensive agencies.

Use Cases

Video Abstracts
Researchers can create concise video abstracts that summarize their findings effectively. HeyGen's AI tools ensure your message is clear and engaging, increasing the reach and impact of your work.
Conference Presentations
Transform your conference presentations into dynamic videos. With HeyGen, you can add AI avatars and voiceovers to make your presentations more engaging and memorable.
STEM for All
Educators can use HeyGen to create accessible STEM videos for all audiences. The AI tools help simplify complex concepts, making learning more interactive and enjoyable.
Rapid Community Reports
Quickly produce community reports with HeyGen's AI capabilities. Share insights and updates with stakeholders through engaging video formats that are easy to understand and share.

Tips and best practises

Start with a Script
Begin your video creation process with a well-crafted script. HeyGen's AI Video Script Generator can help you outline your key points and ensure a smooth narrative flow.
Use AI Avatars
Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. They help humanize your content and keep your audience engaged throughout.
Incorporate Visuals
Enhance your videos with relevant visuals. HeyGen allows you to add images, graphs, and animations to support your message and make it more compelling.
Optimize for Engagement
Keep your videos concise and focused. Use HeyGen's AI tools to ensure your content is engaging from start to finish, maximizing viewer retention.

Recommended Templates

template previewtemplate preview
Create Forecasting Techniques Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Radiation Safety Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Procurement Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Enterprise Support Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Requirements Gathering Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Mentorship Highlight Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Records Management Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Phishing Simulation Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Cloud Cost Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Leadership Message Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create a research showcase video?

With HeyGen, you can easily create research showcase videos by using AI tools to convert your script into a video with avatars, voiceovers, and visuals. Start creating in minutes!

What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?

HeyGen's templates are powered by AI, allowing you to create professional-quality videos quickly and affordably. Features like AI avatars and voiceovers set your content apart.

Can I use HeyGen for conference presentations?

Absolutely! HeyGen is perfect for transforming your conference presentations into engaging videos with AI avatars and voiceovers, making your content more memorable.

Is HeyGen suitable for educational content?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for creating educational videos. Its AI tools help simplify complex topics, making learning more interactive and accessible for all audiences.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo