About this template

Streamline your business buying compliance with HeyGen's AI-powered video templates. Create purchasing guidelines videos that clearly communicate procurement rules, guided buying policies, and approvals. Empower your team with visual signposts and step-by-step instructions, ensuring everyone understands and adheres to your business's buying policies.



‍Key Features Include:

AI avatars, AI voiceovers, branded scenes, captions, and multilingual support.



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars for lifelike presentations, and multilingual voiceovers to ensure your purchasing guidelines are accessible and engaging for all employees.

Use Cases Employee Spending Training Educate your team on responsible employee spending with engaging videos. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers make complex policies easy to understand, reducing compliance issues and enhancing financial responsibility. Product Categories Overview Clarify product categories and procurement rules with visual guides. Use HeyGen's AI video tools to create clear, concise overviews that help employees make informed purchasing decisions. Visual Signposts for Compliance Guide employees through compliance processes with visual signposts. HeyGen's AI-generated videos provide step-by-step instructions, ensuring adherence to business buying policies. Administrator Training Videos Equip administrators with the knowledge to enforce buying policies. HeyGen's AI video capabilities offer detailed, easy-to-follow training, enhancing policy enforcement and reducing errors.