Transform your project intake process with HeyGen's AI-powered video templates. Replace costly agencies and save time by creating engaging, on-brand videos that enhance submission rates and streamline project proposals. Perfect for marketers, HR teams, trainers, sales leaders, and customer success managers.



‍Key Features Include:

Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance engagement with lifelike voiceovers and captions.



‍What's Included:

AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Voice Actor

Use Cases Streamline Work Intake Marketers and HR teams can simplify the work intake process by using HeyGen to create clear, engaging project intake videos. This leads to higher submission rates and more strategic work allocation. Enhance Project Proposals Sales leaders can use HeyGen to create compelling project proposal videos that capture attention and convey key points effectively, increasing the likelihood of approval. Improve Portfolio Management Portfolio managers can leverage HeyGen to create videos that summarize project portfolios, making it easier to communicate value and progress to stakeholders. Automate Repetitive Tasks Customer success managers can automate the creation of repetitive project intake videos, freeing up time for more strategic work and improving overall efficiency.