Transform your product updates into engaging videos with HeyGen's AI-powered tools.
2025-11-13Last Updated
About this template
HeyGen's Create Product Update Videos Template empowers marketers, HR teams, and sales leaders to craft compelling product update videos in minutes. Replace costly agencies and save time while boosting audience engagement with our AI-driven tools. Whether you're launching a new feature or showcasing a product demo, HeyGen ensures your message is delivered with impact and clarity.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator
What's Included:
This template includes AI avatars to personalize your message, high-quality AI voiceovers in multiple languages, and a free text-to-video generator to convert scripts into complete videos with scenes and subtitles.
Use Cases
Launch New Features
Quickly create engaging videos to announce new product features. HeyGen's AI tools help you craft professional launch videos that captivate your audience and drive excitement.
Product Demo Videos
Showcase your product's capabilities with ease. Use HeyGen to produce detailed demo videos that highlight key features and benefits, enhancing customer understanding and interest.
Internal Product Training
Streamline internal training with concise product overview videos. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers ensure consistent, on-brand messaging for your team.
Customer Success Stories
Share compelling customer success stories through video. HeyGen's tools enable you to create authentic, engaging narratives that resonate with potential clients.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with HeyGen's AI avatars. They add a personal touch to your videos, enhancing viewer connection and engagement.
Optimize for Social Media
Use HeyGen's video resizing tools to tailor your content for various social media platforms, ensuring maximum reach and impact.
Incorporate Brand Storytelling
Craft a compelling narrative around your product updates. HeyGen's AI tools help you weave storytelling elements seamlessly into your videos.
Utilize AI Voiceovers
Enhance your videos with HeyGen's AI voice actor, offering diverse language options and tones to match your brand's voice perfectly.