Create Product Tour Videos Template

Transform your product demos into engaging, interactive experiences with HeyGen's AI-powered video tools.

hero image
MarketingCategory
Product TourTemplate
2025-11-19Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

HeyGen's Create Product Tour Videos Template empowers marketers, trainers, and sales leaders to craft compelling product demos that captivate audiences and drive conversions. With AI avatars, voiceovers, and interactive elements, you can showcase your product's features and benefits in a way that resonates with your audience, all in just minutes.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Interactive Elements, Voiceovers, Screen Recordings


What's Included:

This template includes AI-generated avatars to present your product, interactive demo capabilities to engage viewers, high-quality voiceovers for clear communication, and screen recording options to highlight key features.

Use Cases

Boost User Engagement
Marketers can use HeyGen to create interactive product demos that captivate audiences, leading to higher engagement and conversion rates. Showcase your product's unique features with AI-powered tools.
Enhance Training Sessions
HR teams and trainers can develop engaging product walkthroughs that simplify complex information, making it easier for employees to understand and retain knowledge. Use AI avatars for consistent delivery.
Drive Sales with Demos
Sales leaders can create persuasive product demo videos that highlight key benefits and features, helping to close deals faster. Leverage HeyGen's AI voiceovers for a professional touch.
Improve Customer Success
Customer success managers can craft detailed product walkthroughs to guide users through the customer journey, reducing churn and increasing satisfaction. Use screen recordings to demonstrate solutions.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to put a face to your product tour, making it more relatable and engaging for viewers. Customize avatars to match your brand's style.
Incorporate Interactive Elements
Add interactive elements to your product demos to keep viewers engaged and encourage exploration. This can lead to higher conversion rates and better user understanding.
Optimize for Mobile
Ensure your product tour videos are optimized for mobile-first audiences. HeyGen's tools allow you to create videos that look great on any device, enhancing accessibility.
Use Clear Call to Actions
Include clear and compelling calls to action in your product tour videos to guide viewers towards the next step, whether it's signing up, purchasing, or learning more.

Recommended Templates

template previewtemplate preview
Create Forecasting Techniques Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Radiation Safety Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Procurement Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Enterprise Support Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Requirements Gathering Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Mentorship Highlight Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Wellness Challenge Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Records Management Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create CMS Basics Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Phishing Simulation Training Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create engaging product tour videos?

With HeyGen, you can create engaging product tour videos using AI avatars, interactive elements, and high-quality voiceovers. These features help capture attention and convey your message effectively.

What tools does HeyGen offer for product demos?

HeyGen offers AI avatars, voiceovers, screen recordings, and interactive demo capabilities to create compelling product tour videos that engage and inform your audience.

Can I use HeyGen for mobile audiences?

Yes, HeyGen's tools are designed to create videos that are optimized for mobile-first audiences, ensuring your product tours are accessible and engaging on any device.

How do HeyGen's AI capabilities enhance product demos?

HeyGen's AI capabilities, such as avatars and voiceovers, enhance product demos by providing lifelike presentations and clear communication, making your product tours more engaging and effective.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo