About this template

Unlock the power of process automation with HeyGen's video templates. Designed for marketers, HR teams, trainers, and sales leaders, our templates help you create impactful automation videos that streamline workflows and enhance engagement. Say goodbye to expensive agencies and hello to efficient, on-brand video content.


Key Features Include:

AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Voice Actor


What's Included:

Our template includes AI avatars, voiceovers, and customizable scenes to bring your automation projects to life. With HeyGen, you can easily create videos that explain complex processes, showcase workflow software, and drive digital transformation.

Use Cases

Streamline Training
HR teams can use HeyGen to create training videos that simplify complex business processes. With AI avatars and voiceovers, you can deliver consistent, engaging content that enhances learning and retention.
Enhance Sales Pitches
Sales leaders can leverage HeyGen to create compelling automation project videos. Showcase your workflow software's capabilities with lifelike AI avatars and voiceovers, making your pitch more persuasive and memorable.
Boost Customer Success
Customer success managers can use HeyGen to create informative videos that guide clients through platform installation and implementation. With clear, engaging content, you can improve customer satisfaction and retention.
Drive Digital Transformation
Marketers can harness HeyGen to create videos that highlight the benefits of digital transformation. Use AI-generated content to communicate the value of process automation and inspire change within your organization.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with HeyGen's AI avatars. They add a personal touch to your videos, making complex processes easier to understand and more engaging.
Use AI Voiceovers
Enhance your videos with high-quality AI voiceovers. Choose from various languages and tones to ensure your message resonates with your audience.
Optimize for Engagement
Incorporate captions and subtitles using HeyGen's AI Captions Generator. This increases accessibility and keeps viewers engaged throughout your video.
Experiment with Formats
Try different video formats with HeyGen's Free Text to Video Generator. Whether it's a short explainer or a detailed walkthrough, find the style that best suits your message.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create process automation videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create process automation videos in minutes. Use our AI tools to generate scripts, avatars, and voiceovers, streamlining the video creation process.

What makes HeyGen different from other tools?

HeyGen offers a unique combination of AI avatars, voiceovers, and customizable scenes, allowing you to create professional videos without the need for expensive agencies.

Can I customize the avatars in my videos?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to create your own avatar or choose from a variety of preset options, ensuring your videos are on-brand and personalized.

How does HeyGen support digital transformation?

HeyGen facilitates digital transformation by enabling you to create videos that communicate the benefits of process automation, helping drive change and innovation within your organization.

