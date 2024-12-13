About this template

Welcome new hires with impactful preboarding instruction videos that set the stage for a successful onboarding experience. With HeyGen, you can create engaging, informative videos that introduce company culture, outline expectations, and boost new hire retention—all in just minutes. Our AI-powered tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies or complex software.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, AI Captions Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable video scenes, AI-generated avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and automatic captioning to ensure your message is clear and accessible to all new hires.

Use Cases Boost New Hire Retention Engage new employees from day one with personalized preboarding videos. HeyGen helps you create content that resonates, reducing turnover and fostering long-term commitment. Enhance Remote Onboarding Bridge the gap for remote hires with virtual preboarding. Use HeyGen's AI tools to deliver consistent, high-quality onboarding experiences regardless of location. Showcase Company Culture Introduce your company's values and culture through dynamic video content. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers bring your brand to life, making a lasting impression on new hires. Streamline Training Processes Simplify training with video content that is easy to update and distribute. HeyGen's templates allow you to quickly adapt to changing needs and keep your team informed.