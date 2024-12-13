Transform your onboarding with engaging preboarding videos in minutes.
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome new hires with impactful preboarding instruction videos that set the stage for a successful onboarding experience. With HeyGen, you can create engaging, informative videos that introduce company culture, outline expectations, and boost new hire retention—all in just minutes. Our AI-powered tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies or complex software.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, AI Captions Generator
What's Included:
This template includes customizable video scenes, AI-generated avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and automatic captioning to ensure your message is clear and accessible to all new hires.
Use Cases
Boost New Hire Retention
Engage new employees from day one with personalized preboarding videos. HeyGen helps you create content that resonates, reducing turnover and fostering long-term commitment.
Enhance Remote Onboarding
Bridge the gap for remote hires with virtual preboarding. Use HeyGen's AI tools to deliver consistent, high-quality onboarding experiences regardless of location.
Showcase Company Culture
Introduce your company's values and culture through dynamic video content. HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers bring your brand to life, making a lasting impression on new hires.
Streamline Training Processes
Simplify training with video content that is easy to update and distribute. HeyGen's templates allow you to quickly adapt to changing needs and keep your team informed.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. They help humanize your message and make content more relatable and engaging for new hires.
Incorporate Multilingual Voiceovers
Ensure inclusivity by adding multilingual voiceovers. HeyGen's AI Voice Actor supports various languages, making your content accessible to a diverse workforce.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's video templates to save time and maintain consistency. Customize them to fit your brand and message, ensuring a professional look every time.
Add Captions for Accessibility
Enhance accessibility by including captions. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator automatically creates accurate subtitles, ensuring your message reaches everyone.