About this template

Elevate your OR protocol training with HeyGen's AI-powered video templates. Replace costly agencies and save time by creating engaging, interactive training videos that captivate and educate your team. With HeyGen, you can seamlessly integrate AI avatars, voiceovers, and captions to deliver clear, consistent, and impactful training content. Experience the transformation from static manuals to dynamic video learning, ensuring your team is always prepared and informed.


Key Features Include:

AI avatars, voiceovers, captions, interactive elements, multilingual support


What's Included:

This template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars for lifelike presentations, multilingual voiceovers, and interactive elements to enhance engagement. Easily add captions for accessibility and export in various formats to suit your needs.

Use Cases

Onboarding New Staff
Streamline the onboarding process for new OR staff with engaging video content. HeyGen's AI tools allow you to create comprehensive training videos that cover essential protocols, ensuring new employees are well-prepared from day one.
Protocol Updates
Keep your team informed with the latest OR protocol updates. Use HeyGen to quickly produce videos that highlight changes and best practices, ensuring everyone is on the same page and reducing the risk of errors.
Skill Refresher Courses
Reinforce critical skills with refresher courses delivered through engaging videos. HeyGen's AI capabilities make it easy to create content that revisits key procedures, helping your team maintain high standards of care.
Compliance Training
Ensure compliance with industry standards by delivering mandatory training through HeyGen's video templates. Create interactive, informative videos that make compliance training more engaging and effective.

Tips and best practises

Define Clear Objectives
Start by outlining the learning objectives for your OR protocol videos. This will guide the content creation process and ensure your videos are focused and effective.
Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your training videos. Avatars can help convey information more engagingly and make complex protocols easier to understand.
Incorporate Interactive Elements
Boost engagement by adding interactive elements to your videos. HeyGen allows you to include quizzes and clickable links, making learning more dynamic and memorable.
Optimize for Accessibility
Ensure your videos are accessible to all team members by adding captions and multilingual voiceovers. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create inclusive content that reaches a wider audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create OR protocol training videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create OR protocol training videos in minutes using AI avatars, voiceovers, and pre-designed templates. This streamlines the production process and ensures high-quality results.

What makes HeyGen's training videos engaging?

HeyGen's training videos are engaging due to the use of AI avatars, interactive elements, and multilingual support. These features make learning more dynamic and accessible.

Can I update training videos easily with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to update training videos effortlessly. Simply adjust the script or visuals, and the AI tools will regenerate the video, keeping your content current.

Is it possible to add captions to my videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator automatically creates accurate subtitles, enhancing accessibility and engagement for all viewers.

