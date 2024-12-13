Create Onboarding Experience Videos Template

Transform onboarding with engaging videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI tools.

hero image
About this template

Welcome new hires with impactful onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and streamline the integration process. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that captivates and informs, ensuring a smooth transition for every new team member.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Video Templates, AI Captions Generator


What's Included:

This template includes customizable video templates, AI-generated avatars and voiceovers, and automatic captioning to create polished onboarding videos that enhance new hire experiences.

Use Cases

Engage New Hires
Create captivating onboarding videos that introduce new hires to your company culture and values. HeyGen's AI tools ensure your message is clear and engaging, fostering a sense of belonging from day one.
Streamline Remote Onboarding
Facilitate remote onboarding with videos that guide new employees through processes and expectations. HeyGen's AI capabilities make it easy to produce consistent, high-quality content that bridges the distance.
Enhance Training Programs
Use HeyGen to create training videos that are both informative and engaging. With AI avatars and voiceovers, you can deliver complex information in an accessible format, improving retention and understanding.
Showcase Company Culture
Highlight your unique company culture with videos that resonate. HeyGen's storytelling techniques and video templates help you craft narratives that connect with new hires on a personal level.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your onboarding videos, making them more relatable and engaging. This personal touch can significantly enhance the viewer's connection to the content.
Incorporate Storytelling
Craft your onboarding videos with a storytelling approach to make them memorable. HeyGen's tools allow you to weave narratives that captivate and inform, ensuring key messages are retained.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's video templates to save time and maintain consistency. These templates provide a professional structure that you can customize to fit your brand and message.
Add Captions for Accessibility
Ensure your videos are accessible to all employees by adding captions. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator makes this process quick and accurate, enhancing engagement and understanding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create onboarding videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create onboarding videos in minutes using AI tools like the Free Text to Video Generator and AI Avatars, ensuring a fast and efficient production process.

What are the benefits of using onboarding videos?

Onboarding videos enhance engagement, improve information retention, and provide a consistent message to all new hires. HeyGen's tools make it easy to produce high-quality content that achieves these goals.

Can I customize the video templates?

Yes, HeyGen offers customizable video templates that you can tailor to fit your brand and message, ensuring your onboarding videos are unique and on-brand.

How do AI avatars enhance onboarding videos?

AI avatars add a personal touch to onboarding videos, making them more engaging and relatable. HeyGen's avatars are lifelike and can be customized to match your brand's style.

