About this template

Welcome new hires with impactful onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and streamline the integration process. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that captivates and informs, ensuring a smooth transition for every new team member.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Video Templates, AI Captions Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable video templates, AI-generated avatars and voiceovers, and automatic captioning to create polished onboarding videos that enhance new hire experiences.

Use Cases Engage New Hires Create captivating onboarding videos that introduce new hires to your company culture and values. HeyGen's AI tools ensure your message is clear and engaging, fostering a sense of belonging from day one. Streamline Remote Onboarding Facilitate remote onboarding with videos that guide new employees through processes and expectations. HeyGen's AI capabilities make it easy to produce consistent, high-quality content that bridges the distance. Enhance Training Programs Use HeyGen to create training videos that are both informative and engaging. With AI avatars and voiceovers, you can deliver complex information in an accessible format, improving retention and understanding. Showcase Company Culture Highlight your unique company culture with videos that resonate. HeyGen's storytelling techniques and video templates help you craft narratives that connect with new hires on a personal level.