About this template

Welcome new office managers with a seamless onboarding experience using HeyGen's AI-powered video templates. Our tools enable you to create engaging, informative orientation videos that reflect your company culture and streamline the onboarding process. Say goodbye to costly production agencies and hello to efficient, high-quality video content that captivates and informs.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Video Templates, AI Captions Generator


What's Included:

This template includes customizable video scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, multilingual voiceovers, and auto-generated captions to ensure accessibility and engagement. Perfect for creating a consistent and professional onboarding experience.

Use Cases

Streamline Onboarding
HR teams can use HeyGen to create consistent and engaging orientation videos, ensuring new office managers understand their roles and company culture from day one. This results in a smoother onboarding process and faster integration.
Enhance Remote Onboarding
For companies with remote teams, HeyGen's video templates provide a personal touch to virtual onboarding. Create videos that make remote hires feel connected and informed, regardless of location.
Boost Engagement
Use interactive elements and AI avatars to create dynamic videos that capture attention and improve information retention. This leads to more engaged and informed new hires.
Save Time and Costs
Replace expensive video production agencies with HeyGen's AI tools. Create high-quality orientation videos in minutes, saving time and reducing costs while maintaining professional standards.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. They help convey messages more effectively and make the content relatable and engaging for new hires.
Incorporate Company Culture
Highlight your company culture in the videos to give new office managers a sense of belonging and understanding of your values and work environment.
Utilize Multilingual Voiceovers
Ensure your videos are accessible to a diverse workforce by using HeyGen's AI Voice Actor to provide multilingual voiceovers, catering to different language needs.
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance engagement by incorporating interactive elements in your videos. This can include quizzes or clickable links to additional resources, making the onboarding process more interactive.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create an office manager orientation video?

With HeyGen, you can easily create office manager orientation videos using AI avatars and customizable templates. Simply input your script, select your avatar, and generate a professional video in minutes.

What makes HeyGen's onboarding videos unique?

HeyGen's onboarding videos stand out due to their use of AI avatars, multilingual voiceovers, and interactive elements, all of which enhance engagement and information retention for new hires.

Can I customize the video templates?

Yes, HeyGen offers customizable video templates that allow you to tailor the content to your company's specific needs, ensuring a personalized and relevant onboarding experience.

Is HeyGen suitable for remote onboarding?

Absolutely! HeyGen's tools are perfect for remote onboarding, providing a personal touch and ensuring new hires feel connected and informed, no matter where they are located.

