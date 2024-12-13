Transform onboarding with engaging, AI-driven tech orientation videos in minutes.
OnboardingCategory
Tech OrientationTemplate
2025-11-11Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome your new hires with dynamic tech orientation videos that capture your company culture and streamline onboarding. With HeyGen, create engaging, interactive videos that resonate with remote employees and enhance employee engagement. Our AI tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies.
Key Features Include:
Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars, add high-quality AI voiceovers, and auto-create accurate subtitles for accessibility.
What's Included:
This template includes AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and Free Text to Video Generator, allowing you to create comprehensive orientation videos effortlessly.
Use Cases
Engage Remote Employees
Create orientation videos that connect with remote employees, ensuring they feel part of the team from day one. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to produce videos that convey your company culture and values, enhancing employee engagement and retention.
Streamline Onboarding
Simplify the onboarding process with consistent, high-quality videos that cover essential tech topics. HeyGen's video templates ensure every new hire receives the same information, reducing the time and resources needed for training.
Enhance Employee Engagement
Boost engagement with interactive elements in your orientation videos. HeyGen's AI capabilities allow you to add quizzes, polls, and other interactive features, making learning more engaging and effective.
Communicate Corporate Policies
Ensure new hires understand corporate policies with clear, concise videos. HeyGen's AI Video Generator helps you create videos that are easy to understand and remember, reducing compliance issues and enhancing workplace harmony.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. They help humanize your message and make it more relatable, especially for remote employees.
Incorporate Interactive Elements
Engage your audience by adding interactive elements like quizzes and polls. This not only makes the content more engaging but also reinforces learning.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's video templates to save time and ensure consistency. Customize them to fit your brand and message effortlessly.
Add Subtitles for Accessibility
Ensure your videos are accessible to all employees by adding accurate subtitles. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator makes this process quick and easy.
With HeyGen, you can create engaging onboarding videos using AI avatars, interactive elements, and high-quality voiceovers. Our tools make it easy to produce professional videos that captivate your audience.
What are the benefits of using AI video tools?
AI video tools like HeyGen save time and reduce costs by automating video production. They allow you to create high-quality videos with minimal effort, enhancing engagement and communication.
Can I customize video templates?
Yes, HeyGen's video templates are fully customizable. You can adjust them to fit your brand, message, and specific needs, ensuring a personalized and professional result.
How do I ensure my videos are accessible?
Use HeyGen's AI Captions Generator to add accurate subtitles to your videos. This ensures they are accessible to all employees, including those with hearing impairments.