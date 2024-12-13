About this template

Welcome your new employees with captivating story videos that highlight your company culture and core values. With HeyGen, you can create personalized onboarding videos that not only inform but also inspire and engage your new hires from day one. Our AI-powered tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies or lengthy production times.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Text to Video, Video Templates



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable video templates, AI avatars for personalized storytelling, and tools to add captions and voiceovers, ensuring your onboarding videos are both informative and engaging.

Use Cases Engage New Employees Capture the attention of new hires with dynamic story videos that showcase your company's culture and values. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create engaging content that resonates with your audience. Streamline Onboarding Reduce the time and resources spent on traditional onboarding methods by using HeyGen's video templates. Create comprehensive onboarding videos that cover all necessary information efficiently. Enhance Employee Retention Boost employee retention by making a strong first impression with personalized onboarding videos. HeyGen helps you create content that makes new hires feel valued and connected from the start. Promote Company Culture Showcase your company's unique culture and core values through storytelling. HeyGen's AI avatars and video tools allow you to create authentic and relatable content that aligns with your brand.