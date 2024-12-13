Transform onboarding with engaging new hire story videos in minutes.
OnboardingCategory
New Hire StoriesTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome your new employees with captivating story videos that highlight your company culture and core values. With HeyGen, you can create personalized onboarding videos that not only inform but also inspire and engage your new hires from day one. Our AI-powered tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies or lengthy production times.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, Text to Video, Video Templates
What's Included:
This template includes customizable video templates, AI avatars for personalized storytelling, and tools to add captions and voiceovers, ensuring your onboarding videos are both informative and engaging.
Use Cases
Engage New Employees
Capture the attention of new hires with dynamic story videos that showcase your company's culture and values. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create engaging content that resonates with your audience.
Streamline Onboarding
Reduce the time and resources spent on traditional onboarding methods by using HeyGen's video templates. Create comprehensive onboarding videos that cover all necessary information efficiently.
Enhance Employee Retention
Boost employee retention by making a strong first impression with personalized onboarding videos. HeyGen helps you create content that makes new hires feel valued and connected from the start.
Promote Company Culture
Showcase your company's unique culture and core values through storytelling. HeyGen's AI avatars and video tools allow you to create authentic and relatable content that aligns with your brand.
Tips and best practises
Use Storytelling Techniques
Incorporate storytelling techniques to make your onboarding videos more engaging. HeyGen's AI tools help you craft compelling narratives that captivate your audience.
Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message with AI avatars. HeyGen allows you to create lifelike avatars that deliver your script with natural expressions and lip-sync.
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance engagement by adding interactive elements to your videos. Use HeyGen's tools to include quizzes or clickable links that encourage viewer participation.
Optimize for Accessibility
Ensure your videos are accessible to all employees by adding captions and translations. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator makes it easy to create accurate subtitles in multiple languages.
With HeyGen, you can easily create new hire story videos using AI-powered tools. Start by selecting a video template, then customize it with AI avatars, captions, and voiceovers to fit your company's culture and values.
What are the benefits of using onboarding videos?
Onboarding videos provide a consistent and engaging way to introduce new hires to your company. They save time, reduce costs, and enhance employee engagement by delivering information in a dynamic format.
Can I customize the video templates?
Yes, HeyGen offers customizable video templates that allow you to tailor content to your specific needs. You can add your branding, choose AI avatars, and include interactive elements to create a unique onboarding experience.
How do AI avatars enhance onboarding videos?
AI avatars bring a personal touch to your onboarding videos by delivering messages with lifelike expressions and lip-sync. They help humanize your content and make it more relatable to new hires.