Transform onboarding with engaging, AI-driven orientation videos in minutes.
OnboardingCategory
Employee OrientationTemplate
2025-10-06Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome your new hires with dynamic and engaging orientation videos that capture your company culture and streamline the onboarding process. With HeyGen, you can create professional, branded videos that resonate with your team, all without the need for expensive agencies or lengthy production times. Our AI-powered tools ensure your message is delivered clearly and effectively, enhancing employee engagement from day one.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, Interactive Elements, Video Templates
What's Included:
This template includes customizable video scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, and interactive elements to engage new employees. Easily integrate your company culture and values into each video, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience.
Use Cases
Streamline Onboarding
HR teams can use HeyGen to create consistent and informative onboarding videos that introduce new hires to company policies and culture, saving time and resources while ensuring a smooth transition.
Enhance Remote Onboarding
For companies with remote teams, HeyGen's AI video tools provide an engaging way to welcome new employees, offering a personal touch that bridges the distance and fosters connection.
Boost Employee Engagement
Create interactive orientation videos that captivate new hires, using HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to deliver content that is both informative and engaging, leading to higher retention rates.
Showcase Company Culture
Use HeyGen to craft videos that highlight your corporate culture, values, and mission, helping new employees feel aligned and motivated from the start.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for new employees.
Incorporate Interactive Elements
Engage your audience by adding quizzes or clickable links within your videos, encouraging active participation and retention of information.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's ready-made video templates to quickly create professional-looking orientation videos that are consistent with your brand.
Focus on Company Culture
Highlight your company's unique culture and values in your videos to help new hires feel connected and motivated from day one.