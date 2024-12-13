About this template

Welcome your new hires with dynamic and engaging orientation videos that capture your company culture and streamline the onboarding process. With HeyGen, you can create professional, branded videos that resonate with your team, all without the need for expensive agencies or lengthy production times. Our AI-powered tools ensure your message is delivered clearly and effectively, enhancing employee engagement from day one.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Interactive Elements, Video Templates



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable video scenes, AI avatars for personalized messaging, and interactive elements to engage new employees. Easily integrate your company culture and values into each video, ensuring a seamless onboarding experience.

Use Cases Streamline Onboarding HR teams can use HeyGen to create consistent and informative onboarding videos that introduce new hires to company policies and culture, saving time and resources while ensuring a smooth transition. Enhance Remote Onboarding For companies with remote teams, HeyGen's AI video tools provide an engaging way to welcome new employees, offering a personal touch that bridges the distance and fosters connection. Boost Employee Engagement Create interactive orientation videos that captivate new hires, using HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to deliver content that is both informative and engaging, leading to higher retention rates. Showcase Company Culture Use HeyGen to craft videos that highlight your corporate culture, values, and mission, helping new employees feel aligned and motivated from the start.