About this template

Unlock the power of your Net Promoter Score program by turning customer feedback into compelling videos. With HeyGen, you can create engaging, branded content that highlights customer experiences and drives business growth. Our AI tools make it easy to produce professional-quality videos in minutes, helping you connect with your audience and enhance your customer-centric strategy.


Key Features Include:

Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars, auto-generate captions for accessibility, and translate videos across languages to reach a global audience.


What's Included:

This template includes AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, and AI Captions Generator to streamline your video creation process.

Use Cases

Enhance Customer Connection
Marketers can use HeyGen to create videos that showcase real customer stories, enhancing the emotional connection with your brand. This approach not only boosts engagement but also strengthens customer loyalty.
Streamline Experience Recovery
HR teams can quickly address customer concerns by creating personalized video responses. HeyGen's AI tools allow you to produce these videos efficiently, ensuring timely and effective experience recovery.
Implement Customer-Centric Strategy
Sales leaders can leverage HeyGen to create videos that align with a customer-centric strategy, highlighting how your solutions meet customer needs. This approach can drive sales and improve customer satisfaction.
Optimize Survey Frequency
Customer success managers can use HeyGen to create informative videos that explain the importance of regular NPS surveys, encouraging more consistent and valuable customer feedback.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. This feature helps humanize your message, making it more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Utilize Captions for Accessibility
Ensure your videos are accessible to all by using HeyGen's AI Captions Generator. This tool automatically creates accurate subtitles, enhancing viewer comprehension and engagement.
Translate for Global Reach
Expand your audience by translating videos with HeyGen's Translate Video tool. This feature preserves voice style and syncs lip movements, ensuring your message resonates across languages.
Create Consistent Branding
Maintain brand consistency by using HeyGen's Video Template feature. Start from ready-made scenes and structures to produce on-brand videos quickly and efficiently.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen improve my NPS surveys?

HeyGen enhances your NPS surveys by turning feedback into engaging videos. This approach increases response rates and provides a more dynamic way to present customer insights.

What makes HeyGen's AI avatars unique?

HeyGen's AI avatars offer lifelike expressions and lip-sync, adding a human element to your videos. This feature helps convey your message more effectively and engages viewers.

Can I create videos in multiple languages with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen's Translate Video tool allows you to create videos in multiple languages, preserving voice style and syncing lip movements for a seamless viewing experience.

How quickly can I create a video with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create professional-quality videos in minutes. Our AI tools streamline the process, allowing you to focus on crafting compelling content.

