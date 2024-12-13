Transform onboarding with engaging, AI-driven orientation videos in minutes.
2025-11-13Last Updated
About this template
Welcome new employees with dynamic orientation videos that capture your company culture and streamline the onboarding process. With HeyGen, you can create interactive, multilingual videos that engage and inform, all while saving time and resources. Our AI technology ensures your message is delivered clearly and consistently, enhancing the onboarding experience for every new hire.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, Multilingual Support, Video Templates, Voice-Over, Storyboarding
What's Included:
This template includes customizable video templates, AI avatars for personalized messaging, multilingual support for global teams, and intuitive video editing tools to create polished, professional orientation videos effortlessly.
Use Cases
Employee Onboarding
Streamline the onboarding process with engaging videos that introduce new employees to your company culture and values. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create personalized, informative content that enhances the onboarding experience.
Training Sessions
Enhance training sessions with interactive videos that captivate and educate. Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to create screencast tutorial videos that are both informative and engaging, ensuring better retention and understanding.
Company Culture Videos
Showcase your company culture with vibrant videos that highlight your values and mission. HeyGen's AI avatars and voice-over features help you create authentic, relatable content that resonates with new hires.
Multilingual Orientation
Reach a global audience with multilingual orientation videos. HeyGen's translation and voice-over tools ensure your message is clear and consistent across languages, enhancing engagement and retention.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly. This feature helps personalize the onboarding experience, making new employees feel welcomed and valued from day one.
Incorporate Multilingual Support
Ensure your orientation videos are accessible to all employees by utilizing HeyGen's multilingual support. This feature allows you to create content that resonates with a diverse workforce.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's ready-made video templates to save time and maintain brand consistency. Customize these templates to fit your specific onboarding needs and company culture.
Enhance with Voice-Over
Add high-quality AI voiceovers to your videos for a professional touch. This feature ensures your message is delivered clearly and effectively, enhancing the overall onboarding experience.
With HeyGen, you can create orientation videos in minutes using AI-driven tools like AI avatars, video templates, and voice-over features. These tools streamline the process, allowing you to produce professional content efficiently.
Can I make multilingual orientation videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers multilingual support, enabling you to create orientation videos in multiple languages. This feature ensures your message is accessible and engaging for a global audience.
What makes HeyGen's orientation videos engaging?
HeyGen's orientation videos are engaging due to features like AI avatars, interactive elements, and high-quality voice-overs. These tools help create dynamic content that captures attention and enhances retention.
How does HeyGen improve the onboarding experience?
HeyGen improves the onboarding experience by providing tools to create personalized, informative, and engaging orientation videos. These videos help new employees understand company culture and values, leading to better engagement and retention.