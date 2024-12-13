About this template

Welcome new employees with dynamic orientation videos that capture your company culture and streamline the onboarding process. With HeyGen, you can create interactive, multilingual videos that engage and inform, all while saving time and resources. Our AI technology ensures your message is delivered clearly and consistently, enhancing the onboarding experience for every new hire.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Multilingual Support, Video Templates, Voice-Over, Storyboarding



‍What's Included:

This template includes customizable video templates, AI avatars for personalized messaging, multilingual support for global teams, and intuitive video editing tools to create polished, professional orientation videos effortlessly.

Use Cases Employee Onboarding Streamline the onboarding process with engaging videos that introduce new employees to your company culture and values. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create personalized, informative content that enhances the onboarding experience. Training Sessions Enhance training sessions with interactive videos that captivate and educate. Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to create screencast tutorial videos that are both informative and engaging, ensuring better retention and understanding. Company Culture Videos Showcase your company culture with vibrant videos that highlight your values and mission. HeyGen's AI avatars and voice-over features help you create authentic, relatable content that resonates with new hires. Multilingual Orientation Reach a global audience with multilingual orientation videos. HeyGen's translation and voice-over tools ensure your message is clear and consistent across languages, enhancing engagement and retention.