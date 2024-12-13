Transform your onboarding with engaging IT videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI tools.
OnboardingCategory
IT OnboardingTemplate
2025-11-03Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome new hires with impactful IT onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and core values. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that enhances the employee lifecycle from day one. Whether you're onboarding remotely or in-person, our templates ensure a seamless experience.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator
What's Included:
Our template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars, and voiceovers to create a cohesive onboarding experience. Add captions and subtitles for accessibility, and use our video editing tools to tailor each video to your brand's unique style.
Use Cases
Remote Onboarding
Streamline remote onboarding with engaging videos that introduce new hires to your IT systems and processes. HeyGen's AI tools ensure consistency and clarity, making remote onboarding as effective as in-person sessions.
Company Culture Introduction
Showcase your company culture and core values through dynamic videos. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to create a welcoming atmosphere that resonates with new employees from the start.
Interactive Product Tours
Guide new hires through your IT products with interactive video tours. HeyGen's tools allow you to create engaging, informative content that simplifies complex information and enhances understanding.
Training Material Enhancement
Elevate your training materials with video content that captures attention and improves retention. HeyGen's AI capabilities make it easy to convert scripts into compelling training videos.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars. They add a personal touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for new hires.
Use Captions for Accessibility
Ensure your videos are accessible to all employees by adding captions. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator makes this process quick and accurate.
Incorporate Core Values
Embed your company's core values into your onboarding videos to reinforce your brand's mission and vision from the outset.
Optimize for Engagement
Keep videos concise and focused to maintain viewer engagement. Use HeyGen's Free Text to Video Generator to create impactful content efficiently.