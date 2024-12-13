About this template

Welcome new hires with impactful IT onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and core values. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that enhances the employee lifecycle from day one. Whether you're onboarding remotely or in-person, our templates ensure a seamless experience.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator



‍What's Included:

Our template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars, and voiceovers to create a cohesive onboarding experience. Add captions and subtitles for accessibility, and use our video editing tools to tailor each video to your brand's unique style.

Use Cases Remote Onboarding Streamline remote onboarding with engaging videos that introduce new hires to your IT systems and processes. HeyGen's AI tools ensure consistency and clarity, making remote onboarding as effective as in-person sessions. Company Culture Introduction Showcase your company culture and core values through dynamic videos. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to create a welcoming atmosphere that resonates with new employees from the start. Interactive Product Tours Guide new hires through your IT products with interactive video tours. HeyGen's tools allow you to create engaging, informative content that simplifies complex information and enhances understanding. Training Material Enhancement Elevate your training materials with video content that captures attention and improves retention. HeyGen's AI capabilities make it easy to convert scripts into compelling training videos.