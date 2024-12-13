Create IT Onboarding Videos Template

About this template

Welcome new hires with impactful IT onboarding videos that reflect your company culture and core values. HeyGen's AI-powered tools make it easy to create professional, engaging content that enhances the employee lifecycle from day one. Whether you're onboarding remotely or in-person, our templates ensure a seamless experience.


Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, Free Text to Video Generator


What's Included:

Our template includes customizable scenes, AI avatars, and voiceovers to create a cohesive onboarding experience. Add captions and subtitles for accessibility, and use our video editing tools to tailor each video to your brand's unique style.

Use Cases

Remote Onboarding
Streamline remote onboarding with engaging videos that introduce new hires to your IT systems and processes. HeyGen's AI tools ensure consistency and clarity, making remote onboarding as effective as in-person sessions.
Company Culture Introduction
Showcase your company culture and core values through dynamic videos. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to create a welcoming atmosphere that resonates with new employees from the start.
Interactive Product Tours
Guide new hires through your IT products with interactive video tours. HeyGen's tools allow you to create engaging, informative content that simplifies complex information and enhances understanding.
Training Material Enhancement
Elevate your training materials with video content that captures attention and improves retention. HeyGen's AI capabilities make it easy to convert scripts into compelling training videos.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Put a face to your message instantly with AI avatars. They add a personal touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for new hires.
Use Captions for Accessibility
Ensure your videos are accessible to all employees by adding captions. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator makes this process quick and accurate.
Incorporate Core Values
Embed your company's core values into your onboarding videos to reinforce your brand's mission and vision from the outset.
Optimize for Engagement
Keep videos concise and focused to maintain viewer engagement. Use HeyGen's Free Text to Video Generator to create impactful content efficiently.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create IT onboarding videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create IT onboarding videos in minutes using AI tools like the Free Text to Video Generator and AI Avatars, ensuring a professional and engaging result.

What makes HeyGen's onboarding videos effective?

HeyGen's onboarding videos are effective because they combine AI avatars, voiceovers, and captions to create engaging, accessible content that resonates with new hires.

Can I customize the onboarding video templates?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to customize templates with your brand's style, including avatars, voiceovers, and captions, ensuring each video aligns with your company's identity.

How do HeyGen's tools enhance remote onboarding?

HeyGen's tools enhance remote onboarding by providing consistent, high-quality video content that effectively communicates IT processes and company culture to new hires, regardless of location.

