About this template

Unlock the power of video marketing to captivate a global audience. With HeyGen, you can create international marketing videos that resonate across cultures, ensuring your message is both impactful and accessible. Our AI-driven tools simplify the process, allowing you to focus on crafting stories that connect emotionally and drive engagement.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, Subtitles, Voiceovers, Video Translation



‍What's Included:

This template includes everything you need to create engaging international marketing videos: AI avatars to personalize your message, automatic subtitle generation for accessibility, high-quality voiceovers in multiple languages, and seamless video translation to ensure cultural relevance.

Use Cases Global Product Launch Marketers can use HeyGen to create captivating videos for product launches that appeal to international audiences. With AI avatars and multilingual voiceovers, your product's story will resonate globally, driving interest and sales. Cross-Cultural Training HR teams can leverage HeyGen to produce training videos that are culturally sensitive and accessible. Use AI-generated subtitles and translations to ensure all employees understand and engage with the content. International Sales Pitches Sales leaders can craft persuasive video pitches tailored to different markets. HeyGen's AI tools allow for quick adaptation of content with localized voiceovers and subtitles, enhancing communication and closing deals faster. Customer Success Stories Customer success managers can showcase global success stories with videos that highlight diverse customer experiences. Use HeyGen's AI avatars and translation features to share these stories in multiple languages, building trust and credibility.