Create Internal Launch Videos Template

Transform your internal communications with engaging launch videos in minutes.

hero image
MarketingCategory
Internal LaunchTemplate
2025-11-17Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Unlock the power of video to energize your internal product launches. With HeyGen, you can create compelling internal launch videos that captivate your team and drive engagement. Our AI-driven tools make it easy to produce high-quality videos that communicate your message effectively, without the need for expensive agencies or lengthy production times.


Key Features Include:

AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Captions Generator


What's Included:

This template includes everything you need to create impactful internal launch videos: AI avatars to personalize your message, automatic caption generation for accessibility, and seamless video creation from text. Engage your team with professional-quality videos that are easy to produce and share.

Use Cases

Product Launch Video
Engage your team with a dynamic product launch video. HeyGen's AI tools allow you to create a polished video presentation that highlights new features and benefits, ensuring everyone is on the same page and excited about the launch.
Onboarding Videos
Simplify the onboarding process with engaging videos. Use HeyGen to create informative and welcoming onboarding videos that help new employees understand your company culture and processes quickly and effectively.
Training Videos
Enhance your training programs with interactive videos. HeyGen's AI capabilities enable you to produce training videos that are not only informative but also engaging, helping employees retain information better.
Employee Communication
Improve internal communication with clear and concise videos. HeyGen makes it easy to create videos that communicate important updates and messages to your team, ensuring everyone stays informed and aligned.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos. They help humanize your message and increase engagement by putting a face to your communication.
Incorporate Storytelling
Craft your videos with a storytelling approach. This keeps your audience engaged and makes your message more memorable and impactful.
Utilize Captions
Ensure accessibility by adding captions to your videos. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator makes this process quick and easy, enhancing understanding and retention.
Optimize for Engagement
Keep your videos concise and focused. Use HeyGen's tools to create videos that capture attention quickly and maintain viewer interest throughout.

Recommended Templates

template previewtemplate preview
Create Forecasting Techniques Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Radiation Safety Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Procurement Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Enterprise Support Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Requirements Gathering Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Mentorship Highlight Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Wellness Challenge Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Records Management Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create CMS Basics Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Phishing Simulation Training Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create internal launch videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create internal launch videos in minutes using our AI-powered tools. Simply input your script, choose an AI avatar, and generate a professional video effortlessly.

What makes HeyGen's video creation unique?

HeyGen offers AI-driven video creation tools that allow you to produce high-quality videos without the need for expensive agencies. Our platform is designed for ease of use and efficiency.

Can I add captions to my videos?

Yes, HeyGen's AI Captions Generator automatically creates accurate subtitles and on-screen captions, ensuring your videos are accessible and engaging for all viewers.

How do I ensure my videos are on-brand?

HeyGen provides customizable templates and AI avatars that can be tailored to match your brand's style, ensuring consistency across all your video communications.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo