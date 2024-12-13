About this template

Unlock the power of video to energize your internal product launches. With HeyGen, you can create compelling internal launch videos that captivate your team and drive engagement. Our AI-driven tools make it easy to produce high-quality videos that communicate your message effectively, without the need for expensive agencies or lengthy production times.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Captions Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes everything you need to create impactful internal launch videos: AI avatars to personalize your message, automatic caption generation for accessibility, and seamless video creation from text. Engage your team with professional-quality videos that are easy to produce and share.

Use Cases Product Launch Video Engage your team with a dynamic product launch video. HeyGen's AI tools allow you to create a polished video presentation that highlights new features and benefits, ensuring everyone is on the same page and excited about the launch. Onboarding Videos Simplify the onboarding process with engaging videos. Use HeyGen to create informative and welcoming onboarding videos that help new employees understand your company culture and processes quickly and effectively. Training Videos Enhance your training programs with interactive videos. HeyGen's AI capabilities enable you to produce training videos that are not only informative but also engaging, helping employees retain information better. Employee Communication Improve internal communication with clear and concise videos. HeyGen makes it easy to create videos that communicate important updates and messages to your team, ensuring everyone stays informed and aligned.