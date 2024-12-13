Transform your brand training with engaging, AI-powered videos in minutes.
TrainingCategory
Brand TrainingTemplate
2025-11-03Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Unlock the power of video-based microlearning with HeyGen's AI-driven tools. Create compelling internal brand training videos that captivate and educate your team, all while saving time and resources. Our template empowers you to produce high-quality, engaging content that enhances learning and retention.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, AI Captions Generator
What's Included:
This template includes everything you need to create professional-grade training videos: AI avatars to personalize your message, high-quality voiceovers in multiple languages, and auto-generated captions for accessibility and engagement.
Use Cases
Employee Onboarding
Streamline your onboarding process with engaging videos that introduce new hires to your brand. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to create personalized content that resonates with employees, ensuring a smooth transition and faster integration.
Product Training
Enhance product knowledge with interactive training videos. Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to create detailed screencast tutorials and animated videos that simplify complex information, boosting employee confidence and performance.
Compliance Training
Ensure compliance with regulations through clear, concise training videos. HeyGen's AI tools help you produce content that is both informative and engaging, reducing the risk of non-compliance and enhancing understanding.
Sales Enablement
Equip your sales team with the knowledge they need to succeed. Create dynamic training videos that highlight key selling points and strategies, using HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceovers to deliver impactful, memorable content.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your training videos. They help humanize your content, making it more relatable and engaging for your audience.
Incorporate Interactive Elements
Boost engagement by adding interactive features to your videos. This keeps viewers actively involved and enhances learning retention.
Optimize for Mobile
Ensure your training videos are mobile-friendly. HeyGen's tools allow you to create content that looks great on any device, maximizing accessibility.
Use Captions for Accessibility
Include captions in your videos to make them accessible to all employees. HeyGen's AI Captions Generator makes this process quick and easy.