Transform consent processes with engaging, AI-driven videos in minutes.
TrainingCategory
Informed ConsentTemplate
2025-10-31Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
HeyGen's Informed Consent Training Videos Template empowers research teams to create engaging, clear, and compliant consent videos. Replace costly agencies and save time while ensuring participant understanding and meeting IRB requirements. With HeyGen, transform complex consent processes into accessible, engaging content that enhances participant recruitment and retention.
Key Features Include:
AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, AI Captions Generator, Translate Video
What's Included:
This template includes AI-driven tools to create lifelike avatars, add multilingual voiceovers, generate accurate captions, and translate videos for global reach. Ensure your consent process is clear, engaging, and compliant with HeyGen's innovative video solutions.
Use Cases
Enhance Participant Understanding
Create videos that simplify complex consent information, ensuring participants fully understand their involvement. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to produce clear, engaging content that boosts comprehension and compliance.
Streamline Pediatric Studies
Use HeyGen to create child-friendly consent videos with animations and avatars. Simplify explanations for young participants and their guardians, ensuring clarity and compliance in pediatric research.
Meet IRB Requirements
Quickly produce videos that align with Institutional Review Board standards. HeyGen's AI capabilities ensure your consent materials are accurate, compliant, and ready for review.
Facilitate Multilingual Consent
Translate consent videos into multiple languages with HeyGen's AI tools. Ensure all participants, regardless of language, receive clear and accurate information, enhancing global research efforts.
Tips and best practises
Use AI Avatars Effectively
Select avatars that resonate with your audience. HeyGen's AI avatars can be customized to reflect diverse demographics, enhancing relatability and engagement.
Optimize Video Length
Keep videos concise to maintain attention. HeyGen's tools help you create impactful content that delivers key messages efficiently, without overwhelming viewers.
Leverage AI Voice Actor
Choose from a variety of AI voices to match your video's tone and language needs. HeyGen's AI Voice Actor ensures your message is delivered clearly and authentically.
Ensure Accessibility with Captions
Use HeyGen's AI Captions Generator to add accurate subtitles, making your videos accessible to all participants, including those with hearing impairments.
HeyGen enhances informed consent videos by using AI to create engaging, clear, and compliant content. With tools like AI avatars and voiceovers, you can simplify complex information and ensure participant understanding.
Can HeyGen help with multilingual consent videos?
Yes, HeyGen's Translate Video tool allows you to convert consent videos into multiple languages, ensuring clear communication with participants worldwide while maintaining accurate lip-sync and voice style.
What makes HeyGen's consent videos engaging?
HeyGen uses AI avatars, animations, and voiceovers to create dynamic and relatable content. This approach captures attention and enhances understanding, making consent processes more effective and participant-friendly.
How does HeyGen ensure compliance with IRB standards?
HeyGen's tools help you create precise and compliant consent videos by providing features like accurate captions and multilingual support, ensuring your materials meet IRB requirements and are ready for review.