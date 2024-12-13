About this template

HeyGen's Informed Consent Training Videos Template empowers research teams to create engaging, clear, and compliant consent videos. Replace costly agencies and save time while ensuring participant understanding and meeting IRB requirements. With HeyGen, transform complex consent processes into accessible, engaging content that enhances participant recruitment and retention.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Avatars, AI Voice Actor, AI Captions Generator, Translate Video



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI-driven tools to create lifelike avatars, add multilingual voiceovers, generate accurate captions, and translate videos for global reach. Ensure your consent process is clear, engaging, and compliant with HeyGen's innovative video solutions.

Use Cases Enhance Participant Understanding Create videos that simplify complex consent information, ensuring participants fully understand their involvement. HeyGen's AI tools make it easy to produce clear, engaging content that boosts comprehension and compliance. Streamline Pediatric Studies Use HeyGen to create child-friendly consent videos with animations and avatars. Simplify explanations for young participants and their guardians, ensuring clarity and compliance in pediatric research. Meet IRB Requirements Quickly produce videos that align with Institutional Review Board standards. HeyGen's AI capabilities ensure your consent materials are accurate, compliant, and ready for review. Facilitate Multilingual Consent Translate consent videos into multiple languages with HeyGen's AI tools. Ensure all participants, regardless of language, receive clear and accurate information, enhancing global research efforts.