Transform onboarding with engaging HR orientation videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI tools.
OnboardingCategory
HR OrientationTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome new employees with dynamic HR orientation videos that capture your company culture and streamline the onboarding process. With HeyGen, you can create professional, engaging videos that enhance employee engagement and ensure a smooth new hire integration. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to a seamless video onboarding process.
Key Features Include:
AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Captions Generator
What's Included:
This template includes AI-generated avatars, customizable video templates, and multilingual voiceovers to create captivating HR orientation videos. Enhance your onboarding workflow with automated captions and seamless video content creation.
Use Cases
Engage New Hires
Capture the attention of new employees with visually appealing onboarding videos. HeyGen's AI tools allow HR teams to create engaging content that reflects company culture and values, ensuring a memorable first impression.
Streamline Remote Onboarding
Facilitate remote onboarding with ease. HeyGen's video tools enable you to create comprehensive orientation videos that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, ensuring all employees receive consistent training.
Enhance Employee Engagement
Boost employee engagement by incorporating interactive elements into your orientation videos. Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to add personalized touches that resonate with your audience and foster a sense of belonging.
Simplify Video Creation
Reduce the complexity of video production with HeyGen's intuitive platform. Create professional-quality HR orientation videos in minutes, without the need for expensive equipment or technical expertise.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly. This feature helps humanize your content and makes it more relatable for new hires.
Incorporate Company Culture
Embed elements of your company culture into your videos. This helps new employees understand your values and expectations from the start.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's video templates to save time and ensure consistency. Customize them to fit your brand and message effortlessly.
Add Multilingual Voiceovers
Reach a diverse workforce by adding multilingual voiceovers. HeyGen's AI Voice Actor can provide high-quality narration in various languages.