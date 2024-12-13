About this template

Welcome new employees with dynamic HR orientation videos that capture your company culture and streamline the onboarding process. With HeyGen, you can create professional, engaging videos that enhance employee engagement and ensure a smooth new hire integration. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to a seamless video onboarding process.



‍Key Features Include:

AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Captions Generator



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI-generated avatars, customizable video templates, and multilingual voiceovers to create captivating HR orientation videos. Enhance your onboarding workflow with automated captions and seamless video content creation.

Use Cases Engage New Hires Capture the attention of new employees with visually appealing onboarding videos. HeyGen's AI tools allow HR teams to create engaging content that reflects company culture and values, ensuring a memorable first impression. Streamline Remote Onboarding Facilitate remote onboarding with ease. HeyGen's video tools enable you to create comprehensive orientation videos that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, ensuring all employees receive consistent training. Enhance Employee Engagement Boost employee engagement by incorporating interactive elements into your orientation videos. Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to add personalized touches that resonate with your audience and foster a sense of belonging. Simplify Video Creation Reduce the complexity of video production with HeyGen's intuitive platform. Create professional-quality HR orientation videos in minutes, without the need for expensive equipment or technical expertise.