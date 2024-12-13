Create HR Orientation Videos Template

Transform onboarding with engaging HR orientation videos in minutes using HeyGen's AI tools.

hero image
OnboardingCategory
HR OrientationTemplate
2025-11-13Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing

About this template

Welcome new employees with dynamic HR orientation videos that capture your company culture and streamline the onboarding process. With HeyGen, you can create professional, engaging videos that enhance employee engagement and ensure a smooth new hire integration. Say goodbye to costly agencies and hello to a seamless video onboarding process.


Key Features Include:

AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, Free Text to Video Generator, AI Captions Generator


What's Included:

This template includes AI-generated avatars, customizable video templates, and multilingual voiceovers to create captivating HR orientation videos. Enhance your onboarding workflow with automated captions and seamless video content creation.

Use Cases

Engage New Hires
Capture the attention of new employees with visually appealing onboarding videos. HeyGen's AI tools allow HR teams to create engaging content that reflects company culture and values, ensuring a memorable first impression.
Streamline Remote Onboarding
Facilitate remote onboarding with ease. HeyGen's video tools enable you to create comprehensive orientation videos that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, ensuring all employees receive consistent training.
Enhance Employee Engagement
Boost employee engagement by incorporating interactive elements into your orientation videos. Use HeyGen's AI capabilities to add personalized touches that resonate with your audience and foster a sense of belonging.
Simplify Video Creation
Reduce the complexity of video production with HeyGen's intuitive platform. Create professional-quality HR orientation videos in minutes, without the need for expensive equipment or technical expertise.

Tips and best practises

Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly. This feature helps humanize your content and makes it more relatable for new hires.
Incorporate Company Culture
Embed elements of your company culture into your videos. This helps new employees understand your values and expectations from the start.
Utilize Video Templates
Start with HeyGen's video templates to save time and ensure consistency. Customize them to fit your brand and message effortlessly.
Add Multilingual Voiceovers
Reach a diverse workforce by adding multilingual voiceovers. HeyGen's AI Voice Actor can provide high-quality narration in various languages.

Recommended Templates

template previewtemplate preview
Create Forecasting Techniques Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Radiation Safety Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Procurement Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Enterprise Support Videos Template
video thumbnail
Create E-Commerce Product Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Requirements Gathering Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Mentorship Highlight Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Gender Reveal Party Video Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Records Management Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Phishing Simulation Training Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Cloud Cost Optimization Videos Template
template previewtemplate preview
Create Leadership Message Videos Template

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I create HR orientation videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can create HR orientation videos in minutes using AI tools like the Free Text to Video Generator and AI Spokesperson, ensuring a fast and efficient process.

What tools does HeyGen offer for video onboarding?

HeyGen offers tools like AI Training Videos, AI Spokesperson, and AI Captions Generator to streamline the video onboarding process and enhance employee engagement.

Can I customize video templates in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides customizable video templates that allow you to tailor your HR orientation videos to match your brand and message seamlessly.

How does HeyGen support remote onboarding?

HeyGen's video tools enable the creation of comprehensive orientation videos accessible anytime, anywhere, ensuring consistent training for remote employees.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo