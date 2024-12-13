About this template

Streamline your HR handoff process with HeyGen's AI-powered video templates. Create engaging, personalized onboarding videos that enhance employee engagement and ensure seamless knowledge transfer. Replace costly agencies and save time while maintaining brand consistency.



‍Key Features Include:

AI avatars, voiceovers, brand customization, video personalization, seamless LMS integration.



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI avatars for lifelike presentations, customizable voiceovers, and brand-specific video templates to ensure your HR handoff videos are both engaging and informative.

Use Cases Onboarding New Employees HR teams can use HeyGen to create personalized onboarding videos that welcome new employees, introduce company culture, and outline key processes, ensuring a smooth transition and increased engagement. Training Video Creation Trainers can leverage HeyGen's AI tools to produce comprehensive training videos with AI avatars and voiceovers, making complex information easily digestible and accessible for all employees. Knowledge Transfer Facilitate seamless knowledge transfer with HeyGen's video templates, ensuring critical information is passed on effectively during employee transitions or role changes. Brand Consistency Maintain brand consistency across all HR communications with customizable video templates that align with your company's visual and tonal guidelines.