Transform your HR handoff process with AI-powered video creation in minutes.
HRCategory
Handoff VideosTemplate
2025-11-19Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Streamline your HR handoff process with HeyGen's AI-powered video templates. Create engaging, personalized onboarding videos that enhance employee engagement and ensure seamless knowledge transfer. Replace costly agencies and save time while maintaining brand consistency.
Key Features Include:
AI avatars, voiceovers, brand customization, video personalization, seamless LMS integration.
What's Included:
This template includes AI avatars for lifelike presentations, customizable voiceovers, and brand-specific video templates to ensure your HR handoff videos are both engaging and informative.
Use Cases
Onboarding New Employees
HR teams can use HeyGen to create personalized onboarding videos that welcome new employees, introduce company culture, and outline key processes, ensuring a smooth transition and increased engagement.
Training Video Creation
Trainers can leverage HeyGen's AI tools to produce comprehensive training videos with AI avatars and voiceovers, making complex information easily digestible and accessible for all employees.
Knowledge Transfer
Facilitate seamless knowledge transfer with HeyGen's video templates, ensuring critical information is passed on effectively during employee transitions or role changes.
Brand Consistency
Maintain brand consistency across all HR communications with customizable video templates that align with your company's visual and tonal guidelines.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to put a face to your message instantly, enhancing engagement and making your HR videos more relatable and impactful.
Customize Your Voiceovers
Select from diverse AI voice options to match your brand's tone, ensuring your videos resonate with your audience and maintain professionalism.
Integrate with LMS
Easily integrate your videos with Learning Management Systems to streamline access and track employee progress effectively.
Personalize Content
Utilize HeyGen's video personalization features to address employees by name or role, creating a more engaging and tailored experience.