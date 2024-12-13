Transform your onboarding process with engaging, AI-powered orientation videos in minutes.
OnboardingCategory
Staff OrientationTemplate
2025-11-17Last Updated
16:9Aspect Ratio
FreePricing
About this template
Welcome new gallery staff with dynamic orientation videos that capture your company culture and streamline the onboarding process. HeyGen's AI tools empower you to create professional, engaging videos that resonate with your team, ensuring a smooth transition and a strong start.
Key Features Include:
AI avatars, customizable video templates, multilingual voiceovers, and seamless integration with your brand.
What's Included:
This template includes AI-generated avatars, customizable scenes, and multilingual voiceovers to create engaging and informative orientation videos that reflect your gallery's unique culture and values.
Use Cases
Streamline Onboarding
HR teams can use HeyGen to create consistent and engaging onboarding videos, reducing the need for repetitive live sessions and ensuring all new hires receive the same high-quality introduction to the company.
Enhance Remote Training
For galleries with remote staff, HeyGen's video tools provide a way to deliver comprehensive training materials that are accessible anytime, anywhere, ensuring all employees are up to speed.
Showcase Company Culture
Use HeyGen to create videos that highlight your gallery's culture and values, helping new staff feel connected and aligned with your mission from day one.
Increase Engagement
Leverage HeyGen's AI capabilities to produce visually appealing and interactive videos that keep new employees engaged and motivated throughout the onboarding process.
Tips and best practises
Leverage AI Avatars
Use AI avatars to add a personal touch to your videos, making them more relatable and engaging for new staff members.
Customize Video Templates
Tailor HeyGen's video templates to reflect your gallery's branding and messaging, ensuring a consistent and professional look.
Incorporate Multilingual Voiceovers
Utilize HeyGen's multilingual voiceover capabilities to cater to a diverse workforce, ensuring everyone understands the content clearly.
Focus on Key Messages
Keep your videos concise and focused on the most important information to maintain viewer interest and retention.