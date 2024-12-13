About this template

Welcome new gallery staff with dynamic orientation videos that capture your company culture and streamline the onboarding process. HeyGen's AI tools empower you to create professional, engaging videos that resonate with your team, ensuring a smooth transition and a strong start.



‍Key Features Include:

AI avatars, customizable video templates, multilingual voiceovers, and seamless integration with your brand.



‍What's Included:

This template includes AI-generated avatars, customizable scenes, and multilingual voiceovers to create engaging and informative orientation videos that reflect your gallery's unique culture and values.

Use Cases Streamline Onboarding HR teams can use HeyGen to create consistent and engaging onboarding videos, reducing the need for repetitive live sessions and ensuring all new hires receive the same high-quality introduction to the company. Enhance Remote Training For galleries with remote staff, HeyGen's video tools provide a way to deliver comprehensive training materials that are accessible anytime, anywhere, ensuring all employees are up to speed. Showcase Company Culture Use HeyGen to create videos that highlight your gallery's culture and values, helping new staff feel connected and aligned with your mission from day one. Increase Engagement Leverage HeyGen's AI capabilities to produce visually appealing and interactive videos that keep new employees engaged and motivated throughout the onboarding process.